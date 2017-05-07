NHL playoffs: Oilers vs. Ducks Game 6
The Edmonton Oilers host the Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 of their second round series in the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
David Desharnais #13 of the Edmonton Oilers battles against Nick Ritchie #37 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 7, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 7, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Anaheim Ducks' Andrew Cogliano (7) and Edmonton Oilers' Drake Caggiula (36) fight during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Anaheim Ducks' Cam Fowler (4) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his second goal of the game against the Anaheim Ducks in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 7, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Andrew Cogliano #7 of the Anaheim Ducks bleeds after a collision with the Edmonton Oilers in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 7, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Anaheim Ducks' Andrew Cogliano (7) roughs up Edmonton Oilers' Drake Caggiula (36) during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf (15) checks Edmonton Oilers' Adam Larsson (6) during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Matthew Benning #83 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a goal by teammate Mark Letestu #55 (not pictured) as goalie Jonathan Bernier #1 of the Anaheim Ducks reacts in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 7, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Anaheim Ducks' Cam Fowler (4) controls the puck as Edmonton Oilers' goalie Cam Talbot (33) looks for the shot and Eric Gryba (62) defends during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Anaheim Ducks' Andrew Cogliano (7) checks Edmonton Oilers' Drake Caggiula (36) during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Fans mock the referees during the Anaheim Ducks against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates by as Edmonton Oilers' Adam Larsson (6) and Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrate a goal during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Griffin Reinhart #8 of the Edmonton Oilers hits Nate Thompson #44 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 7, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Drake Caggiula #36 of the Edmonton Oilers fights Andrew Cogliano #7 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 7, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Zack Kassian #44 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 7, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Andrew Cogliano #7 of the Anaheim Ducks bleeds after a collision against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 7, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Anaheim Ducks' Antoine Vermette (50) skates past as the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Milan Lucic #27 of the Edmonton Oilers pursues Corey Perry #10 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 7, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Zack Kassian #44 and David Desharnais #13 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate Kassian's goal against the Anaheim Ducks in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 7, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Milan Lucic #27 of the Edmonton Oilers runs Ryan Getzlaf #15 of the Anaheim Ducks into the boards in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 7, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
David Desharnais #13 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 7, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
