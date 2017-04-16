Western Conference quarterfinals Game 3: Oilers vs. Sharks
The San Jose Sharks host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Sunday at the SAP Center.
San Jose Sharks' Melker Karlsson (68) slides against the boards as Edmonton Oilers center Drake Caggiula (36) and defenseman Kris Russell (4) close in during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
David Desharnais #13 of the Edmonton Oilers races for control of the puck with Marc-Edouard Vlasic #44 of the San Jose Sharks during the first period in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 16, 2017 in San Jose, California.
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) skates past San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture (39) during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers passes the puck by the stick of Joe Pavelski #8 of the San Jose Sharks during the first period in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 16, 2017 in San Jose, California.
Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Edmonton Oilers battles for control of the puck with Justin Braun #61 of the San Jose Sharks during the first period in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 16, 2017 in San Jose, California.
Goalie Cam Talbot #33 of the Edmonton Oilers defends the net against Chris Tierney #50 of the San Jose Sharks during the first period in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 16, 2017 in San Jose, California.
Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot (33) stops as shot against the San Jose Sharks during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Edmonton Oilers battles for control of the puck with Jannik Hansen during the first period in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 16, 2017 in San Jose, California.
Justin Braun #61 of the San Jose Sharks collides with Anton Slepyshev #42 of the Edmonton Oilers against the boards during the first period in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 16, 2017 in San Jose, California.
