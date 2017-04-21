NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs vs. Capitals Game 5

The Washington Capitals host the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal in the Stanley Cup playoffs on Friday at Verizon Center.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals lays on the ice after being injured in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals lays on the ice after being injured in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Credit: AP / Nick Wass) (Credit: AP / Nick Wass) Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, is tended to by a trainer after he was injured during the first period of Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Nick Wass) (Credit: AP / Nick Wass) Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, is tended to by a trainer after being injured during the first period of Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals lays on the ice after being injured in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals celebrates his first period goal with John Carlson #74 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Credit: AP / Nick Wass) (Credit: AP / Nick Wass) Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, is helped off the ice to by a trainer and Nicklas Backstrom (19), of Sweden, after he was injured during the first period of Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals is mobbed by teammates after scoring a first period goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals celebrates his first period goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals lays on the ice after being injured in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Credit: AP / Nick Wass) (Credit: AP / Nick Wass) Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) skates with the puck against Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), of Russia, and Marcus Johansson (90), of Sweden, during the first period of Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Washington.

(Credit: AP / Nick Wass) (Credit: AP / Nick Wass) Referee Wes McCauley (4) reaches for a balloon above the ice during the first period of Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) A trainer tends to Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals on the ice after being injured in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals is helped off the ice by teammates Nicklas Backstrom #19 and Nate Schmidt #88 in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Credit: AP / Nick Wass) (Credit: AP / Nick Wass) Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, lies on the ice after he was injured during the first period of Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals is helped off the ice by teammates Nicklas Backstrom #19 and Nate Schmidt #88 in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Credit: AP / Nick Wass) (Credit: AP / Nick Wass) Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal during the first period of Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals is mobbed by teammates after scoring a first period goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Credit: AP / Nick Wass) (Credit: AP / Nick Wass) Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, is helped off the ice by Nicklas Backstrom (19), of Sweden, and Nate Schmidt (88) after he was injured during the first period of Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Washington.

(Credit: AP / Nick Wass) (Credit: AP / Nick Wass) Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, and Dmitry Orlov (9), also of Russia, warm up before Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Washington.