ST. LOUIS — Jaden Schwartz scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Jake Allen made 40 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday for a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues and Alexander Steen added an empty-netter for St. Louis, which will try to sweep the series Wednesday night in St. Louis.

Charlie Coyle scored for Minnesota, which got 28 saves from Devan Dubnyk.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Devan Dubnyk #40 of the Minnesota Wild makes a save against Robert Bortuzzo #41 of the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Jake Allen #34 and Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St. Louis Blues defend against Martin Hanzal #19 of the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Ryan Reaves #75 of the St. Louis Blues checks Nate Prosser #39 of the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Devan Dubnyk #40 of the Minnesota Wild makes a save against the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild checks Kyle Brodziak #28 of the St. Louis Blues off the puck in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, right, looks to pass as Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba, left, watches during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Carl Gunnarsson #4 of the St. Louis Blues checks Erik Haula #56 of the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Matt Dumba #24 Minnesota Wild trips Zach Sanford #82 of the St. Louis Blues as Martin Hanzal #19 of the Minnesota Wild chases the puck in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Magnus Paajarvi #56 of the St. Louis Blues fights Nino Niederreiter #22 of the Minnesota Wild for the puck in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Eric Staal #12 and Charlie Coyle #3 of the Minnesota Wild celebrate after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Charlie Coyle #3 of the Minnesota Wild trips Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Devan Dubnyk #40 of the Minnesota Wild observes the national anthem prior to playing against the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Colton Parayko #55 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) deflects a puck as teammate Nate Prosser and St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Sobotka, right, of the Czech Republic, watch during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise (11) and St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, of Russia, reach for a loose puck during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Eric Staal #12 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates after celebrates after Wild scored a goal against Jake Allen #34 and Jaden Schwartz #17 of the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Jaden Schwartz #17 of the St. Louis Blues shoots the puck against Jared Spurgeon #46 of the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Minnesota Wild's Mikko Koivu, of Finland, and St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen (20) chase after the puck along the boards during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Minnesota Wild's Ryan White (21) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz (17) falls during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter, left, of Switzerland, passes the puck around St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Minnesota Wild's Charlie Coyle (3) falls while chasing after a loose puck with St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) A shot by St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko sails over the head of Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk for a goal during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Minnesota Wild's Ryan White (21) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo (41) defends during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Minnesota Wild's Ryan White shoots the puck during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo, left, reaches for the puck as Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) defends during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.