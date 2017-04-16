Western Conference quarterfinals Game 3: Wild vs. Blues
ST. LOUIS — Jaden Schwartz scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Jake Allen made 40 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday for a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues and Alexander Steen added an empty-netter for St. Louis, which will try to sweep the series Wednesday night in St. Louis.
Charlie Coyle scored for Minnesota, which got 28 saves from Devan Dubnyk.
Devan Dubnyk #40 of the Minnesota Wild makes a save against Robert Bortuzzo #41 of the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.
Jake Allen #34 and Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St. Louis Blues defend against Martin Hanzal #19 of the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.
Ryan Reaves #75 of the St. Louis Blues checks Nate Prosser #39 of the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.
Devan Dubnyk #40 of the Minnesota Wild makes a save against the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.
Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild checks Kyle Brodziak #28 of the St. Louis Blues off the puck in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.
St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, right, looks to pass as Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba, left, watches during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.
Carl Gunnarsson #4 of the St. Louis Blues checks Erik Haula #56 of the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.
Matt Dumba #24 Minnesota Wild trips Zach Sanford #82 of the St. Louis Blues as Martin Hanzal #19 of the Minnesota Wild chases the puck in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.
Magnus Paajarvi #56 of the St. Louis Blues fights Nino Niederreiter #22 of the Minnesota Wild for the puck in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.
Eric Staal #12 and Charlie Coyle #3 of the Minnesota Wild celebrate after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.
Charlie Coyle #3 of the Minnesota Wild trips Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.
Devan Dubnyk #40 of the Minnesota Wild observes the national anthem prior to playing against the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.
Colton Parayko #55 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.
Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) deflects a puck as teammate Nate Prosser and St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Sobotka, right, of the Czech Republic, watch during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.
Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise (11) and St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, of Russia, reach for a loose puck during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.
Eric Staal #12 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates after celebrates after Wild scored a goal against Jake Allen #34 and Jaden Schwartz #17 of the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.
Jaden Schwartz #17 of the St. Louis Blues shoots the puck against Jared Spurgeon #46 of the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 16, 2017 in St. Louis.
Minnesota Wild's Mikko Koivu, of Finland, and St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen (20) chase after the puck along the boards during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.
Minnesota Wild's Ryan White (21) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz (17) falls during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.
Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter, left, of Switzerland, passes the puck around St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.
Minnesota Wild's Charlie Coyle (3) falls while chasing after a loose puck with St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.
A shot by St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko sails over the head of Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk for a goal during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.
Minnesota Wild's Ryan White (21) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo (41) defends during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.
Minnesota Wild's Ryan White shoots the puck during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo, left, reaches for the puck as Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) defends during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.
Fans cheer a goal by St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) as Jared Spurgeon (46) skates past during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis.
