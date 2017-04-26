Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 60° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    HockeySports

    Western Conference semifinals Game 1: Predators vs. Blues

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    The St. Louis Blues host the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday at the Scottrade Center.

    Pekka Rinne #35 of the Nashville Predators makes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat)

    Pekka Rinne #35 of the Nashville Predators makes a save against the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.

    Nashville Predators' Mike Fisher (12) passes the puck
    (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson)

    Nashville Predators' Mike Fisher (12) passes the puck around St. Louis Blues' Patrik Berglund, of Sweden, during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Nashville Predators' Colin Wilson, left, reaches for the
    (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson)

    Nashville Predators' Colin Wilson, left, reaches for the puck as St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen defends during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in St. Louis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Mike Fisher #12 and Pekka Rinne #35 of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat)

    Mike Fisher #12 and Pekka Rinne #35 of the Nashville Predators defend against Magnus Paajarvi #56 of the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.

    St. Louis Blues' Ryan Reaves, right, knocks Nashville
    (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson)

    St. Louis Blues' Ryan Reaves, right, knocks Nashville Predators' Cody McLeod off the puck during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat)

    Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues passes the puck against the Nashville Predators in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.

    Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat)

    Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues controls the puck against Colton Sissons #10 of the Nashville Predators in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.

    St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz (17) reaches for
    (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson)

    St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz (17) reaches for the puck as Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, of Finland, and Ryan Ellis (4) defend during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in St. Louis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Scottie Upshall #10 of the St. Louis Blues
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat)

    Scottie Upshall #10 of the St. Louis Blues looks to knock the puck out of the air against the Nashville Predators in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.

    Jori Lehtera #12 of the St. Louis Blues
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat)

    Jori Lehtera #12 of the St. Louis Blues skates against P.K. Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.

    Members of the Nashville Predators celebrate after scoring
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat)

    Members of the Nashville Predators celebrate after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.

    Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban, right, is congratulated by
    (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson)

    Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban, right, is congratulated by teammates Ryan Ellis (4) and Kevin Fiala, of Switzerland, after scoring during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.