Western Conference semifinals Game 1: Predators vs. Blues
The St. Louis Blues host the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday at the Scottrade Center.
Pekka Rinne #35 of the Nashville Predators makes a save against the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Nashville Predators' Mike Fisher (12) passes the puck around St. Louis Blues' Patrik Berglund, of Sweden, during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in St. Louis.
Nashville Predators' Colin Wilson, left, reaches for the puck as St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen defends during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in St. Louis.
Mike Fisher #12 and Pekka Rinne #35 of the Nashville Predators defend against Magnus Paajarvi #56 of the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
St. Louis Blues' Ryan Reaves, right, knocks Nashville Predators' Cody McLeod off the puck during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in St. Louis.
Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues passes the puck against the Nashville Predators in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues controls the puck against Colton Sissons #10 of the Nashville Predators in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz (17) reaches for the puck as Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, of Finland, and Ryan Ellis (4) defend during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in St. Louis.
Scottie Upshall #10 of the St. Louis Blues looks to knock the puck out of the air against the Nashville Predators in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Jori Lehtera #12 of the St. Louis Blues skates against P.K. Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Members of the Nashville Predators celebrate after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban, right, is congratulated by teammates Ryan Ellis (4) and Kevin Fiala, of Switzerland, after scoring during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in St. Louis.
