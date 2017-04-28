Western Conference semifinals Game 2: Predators vs. Blues
The St. Louis Blues host the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals Friday, April 28, 2017, at the Scottrade Center.
Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) keeps the puck away from St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen (20) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis.
Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) and left wing Colin Wilson (33) celebrate with right wing James Neal, center, after Neal scored a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis.
Paul Stastny #26 of the St. Louis Blues controls the puck against the Nashville Predators in Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 28, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) grimaces as he collides with Nashville Predators center Vernon Fiddler, right, during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis. Fiddler was penalized for kneeing.
Colton Sissons #10 of the Nashville Predators lines up for a face-off against the St. Louis Blues in Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 28, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19), of Sweden, shoots against the St. Louis Blues during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis. Defending for the Blues is Alexander Steen (20).
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) is attended to after he collided with Nashville Predators' Vernon Fiddler, not shown, during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis. Fiddler was penalized for kneeing
St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen is introduced before Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) checks Nashville Predators center Vernon Fiddler (83) against the glass during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis.
Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues shoots the puck against the Nashville Predators as Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues watches in Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 28, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny (26) and Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) look back as a shot by Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, not shown, gets past Rinne for a goal during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis. Also watching are Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59), of Switzerland, and Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17).
St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny (26) and left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) celebrate after teammate Vladimir Tarasenko, not shown, scored a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis.
Colton Sissons #10 of the Nashville Predators fights Paul Stastny #26 of the St. Louis Blues for control of the puck in Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 28, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) falls after he collided with with Nashville Predators' Vernon Fiddler, not shown, during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis. Fiddler was penalized for kneeing. Behind Parayko is Nashville Predators left wing Cody McLeod (55).
Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14), of Sweden, shoots as he is defended by St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis.
Pekka Rinne #35 of the Nashville Predators makes a save against the St. Louis Blues in Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 28, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Nashville Predators center Vernon Fiddler (83) collides with St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis. Fiddler was penalized for kneeing.
Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues looks to beat Colin Wilson #33 of the Nashville Predators to the puck in Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 28, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.
St. Louis Blues left wing Ivan Barbashev (49), of Russia, and Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) battle for the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis.
Nashville Predators left wing Colin Wilson (33) celebrates after James Neal (18) scored a goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis.
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, watches as a shot goes wide of the net and St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny (26) looks for the rebound during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis.
Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14), of Sweden, clears the puck away from St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny (26) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) shoots as he is defended by Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59), of Switzerland, during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (19) passes the puck to Kyle Brodziak (28) past Nashville Predators left wing Cody McLeod (55) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis.
