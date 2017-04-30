Western Conference semifinals Game 3: Blue vs. Predators
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.
Defensemen Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi also scored, and Colton Sissons added two assists. The Predators outshot St. Louis 34-23, and they now have won seven straight playoff games on home ice, including all three this postseason.
Alexander Steen scored for the Blues, who lost for the first time on the road this postseason.
Blues goalie Jake Allen kept St. Louis in this game before being pulled by coach Mike Yeo for the extra attacker with more than 4 minutes remaining and took his timeout with 1:25 left.
Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne finished with 22 saves, including a flurry of stops to preserve the win.
Game 4 is Tuesday night.
Goalie Jake Allen #34 of the St. Louis Blues makes a save against Colin Wilson #33 of the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 3 of the Western Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 30, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nashville Predators left wing Harry Zolnierczyk, right, collides with St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson in the second period during Game 3 of their Stanley Cup playoff series on Sunday, April 30, 2017, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators left wing Colin Wilson (33) tries to avoid a shot in front of St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) during the second period in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, right, looks on.
Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson, center left, competes for the puck against St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) in the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2017, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) reaches to block a shot by Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (38), of Sweden, during the third period in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Also defending for the Blues is Colton Parayko (55).
Alexander Steen #20 of the St. Louis Blues skates against Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game 3 of the Western Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 30, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson, left, competes for the puck against St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz in the first period during Game 3 of their Stanley Cup playoff series on Sunday, April 30, 2017, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues players scramble for the puck during the first period in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen (20) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Alexander Steen #20 of the St. Louis Blues and Mattias Ekholm #14 of the Nashville Predators fight for position in front of goalie Pekka Rinne #35 during the second period in Game 3 of the Western Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 30, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Goalie Jake Allen #34 of the St. Louis Blues blocks a pass by Ryan Johansen #92 of the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 3 of the Western Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 30, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons, left, and right wing Miikka Salomaki (20) react after teammate Cody McLeod (not pictured) scored against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen (34) in the second period during Game 3 of their Stanley Cup playoff series on Sunday, April 30, 2017, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Ryan Ellis #4 of the Nashville Predators is congratulated by teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period in Game 3 of the Western Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 30, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nashville Predators right wing James Neal (18) and defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14), of Sweden, battle St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson (4), also of Sweden, and right wing Ryan Reaves (75) for the puck during the second period in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
P.K. Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators defends Ryan Reaves #75 of the St. Louis Blues in front of goalie Pekka Rinne #35 during the second period in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 30, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nashville defenseman Roman Josi, left, checks St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron into the boards in the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2017, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, and left wing Colin Wilson (33) celebrate after Ryan Ellis (not shown) scored against the St. Louis Blues during the first period in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
P.K.Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators ties up Ryan Reaves #75 of the St. Louis Blues as teammate Ryan Johansen #92 digs for the puck during the second period in Game 3 of the Western Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 30, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nashville Predators players congratulate defenseman Roman Josi (59), of Switzerland, after he scored a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
