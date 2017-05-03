Western Conference semifinals Game 4: Blues vs. Predators
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — James Neal scored the game-winning goal with 6:57 left, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.
Pekka Rinne outdueled St. Louis' Jake Allen with 32 saves, and the Predators are a victory away from reaching the Western Conference final for the first time in franchise history.Ryan Ellis scored at 5:09 of the third to break up a scoreless game. Neal then scored with 6:57 left to crank up the Nashville celebration.
Joel Edmundson scored with 3:49 left as St. Louis avoided the shutout. Blues coach Mike Yeo pulled Allen late, but they couldn't beat Rinne again. Allen finished with 23 saves as the Blues lost consecutive road games for the first time since Feb. 28 and March 3.
Game 5 is Friday night in St. Louis.
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, right, collides with Nashville Predators defenseman P. K. Subban in the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators left wing Harry Zolnierczyk (26) tries to shoot as he is tripped by St. Louis Blues left wing Magnus Paajarvi in the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators carries the puck behind the net of goalie Jake Allen #34 of the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
ADVERTISEMENT
Vince Gill and his daughters Jenny and Corrina sing the national anthem prior to Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Paul Stastny #26 of the St. Louis Blues watches as Viktor Arvidsson #38 of the Nashville Predators fires a shot during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vince Gill and his daughters Jenny and Corrina sing the national anthem prior to Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Professional golfer and Nashville, Tenn. native Brandt Snedecker pumps up the crowd before the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) and St. Louis Blues center Patrik Berglund (21) battle for the puck during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
ADVERTISEMENT
Robert Bortuzzo #41 of the St. Louis Blues skates against the Nashville Predators during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Golfer Brandt Snedeker waves a rally towel prior to Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Miikka Salomaki #20 of the Nashville Predators checks Jaden Schwartz #17 of the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Harry Zolnierczyk #26 of the Nashville Predators skates against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) and Nashville Predators left wing Harry Zolnierczyk (26) battle for the puck during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
ADVERTISEMENT
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Sobotka (71) and Nashville Predators defenseman Yannick Weber (7) chase the puck during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators carries the puck behind the net of goalie Jake Allen #34 of the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Filip Forsberg #9 of the Nashville Predators takes a shot against goalie Jake Allen #34 of the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.