Preds reach 1st Western final in team history, ousting Blues By TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Johansen scored the game-winning goal 3:15 into the third period, and the Nashville Predators advanced to their first Western Conference final in franchise history Sunday by beating the St. Louis Blues 3-1 to take the series in six games.

The Predators won their ninth straight playoff game in Nashville going back to last postseason.

Goalie Pekka Rinne made 23 saves and had an assist. Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-netter with 60 seconds left.

Nashville will play either Anaheim or Edmonton.

Paul Stastny scored for St. Louis, which fell short of a second straight conference final.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) P.K.Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators raises his stick to thanks the fans after a 3-1 Predator victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) congratulates goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, as players celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen, left, scores a goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) during the third period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Also defending for the Blues is Colton Parayko (55).

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) scores the winning goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) during the third period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Also defending for the Blues is Colton Parayko (55). The Predators won 3-1 to win the series 4-2.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators players celebrate after Calle Jarnkrok, not shown, scored an empty-net goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. At left is Predators head coach Peter Laviolette. The Predators won 3-1 to win the series 4-2.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith (15) reaches for the puck in front of St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 3-1 to win the series 4-2.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators center Vernon Fiddler (83) hugs St. Louis Blues right wing Scottie Upshall (10) after the Predators won Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Upshall began his career with the Predators.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen falls to the ice after Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen scored the winning goal during the third period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Also defending for the Blues is Colton Parayko (55). The Predators won 3-1 to win the series 4-2.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, shakes hands with St. Louis Blues right wing Scottie Upshall (10) after Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the third period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators defenseman Yannick Weber (7), of Switzerland, blocks a shot by St. Louis Blues right wing Dmitrij Jaskin (23), of Russia, during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) Vladimir Tarasenko #91, Jaden Schwartz #17,and Joel Edmundson #6 of the St. Louis Blues congratulate teammate Paul Stastny #26 on scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) Rally towels decorate the seats prior to Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) Jaden Schwartz #17 of the St. Louis Blues hauls down Craig Smith #15 of the Nashville Predators in the first period of Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) slows down Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith (15) as Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) watches during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) Haley Williams of the band Paramore cheers for the Nashville Predators during a timeout in the first period of Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round against the St. Louis Blues during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny (26) celebrates with Vladimir Tarasenko (91), of Russia, and Colton Parayko (55) after Stastny scored a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok, of Sweden, right, falls back during a face-off with St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Sobotka (71), of the Czech Republic, during the second period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19), of Sweden, is defended by St. Louis Blues' Paul Stastny (26) during the second period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) Viktor Arvidsson #38 of the Nashville Predators gets checked by Joel Edmundson #6 of the St. Louis Blues in front of goalie Jake Allen #34 in the second period of Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) and Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith (15) collide during the second period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) The country group Lady Antebellum performs the national anthem before Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. From left to right, are: Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) Goalie Pekka Rinne #35 of the Nashville Predators makes a save on a shot by Alexander Steen #20 of the St. Louis Blues in the second period of Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley of the band Lady Antebellum sing the national anthem prior to Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) Paul Stastny #26 of the St. Louis Blues is congratulated by teammates Dmitrij Jaskin #23, Alexander Steen #20, and Robert Bortuzzo #41 after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley of the band Lady Antebellum sing the national anthem prior to Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, of Finland, gets a new water bottle during the second period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.