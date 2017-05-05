NHL playoffs: Oilers vs. Ducks Game 5
The Anaheim Ducks host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals f the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, May 5, 2017, at the Honda Center. The series is tied, 2-2.
Ryan Getzlaf #15 of the Anaheim Ducks is interfered with by Milan Lucic #27 of the Edmonton Oilers on breakaway for a penalty shot in front of Cam Talbot #33 during the first period in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on May 5, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.
Andrej Sekera #2 of the Edmonton Oilers is helped off the ice by Milan Lucic #27 and a trainer during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on May 5, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.
Cam Talbot #33 of the Edmonton Oilers makes a save as Antoine Vermette #50 of the Anaheim Ducks skates in for a rebound during the first period in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on May 5, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.
Matthew Benning #83 of the Edmonton Oilers reacts as he is hit by Nate Thompson #44 of the Anaheim Ducks during the first period in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on May 5, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.
Ryan Getzlaf #15 of the Anaheim Ducks is interfered with by Milan Lucic #27 of the Edmonton Oilers on a breakaway for a penalty shot during the first period in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on May 5, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.
Logan Shaw #48 of the Anaheim Ducks goes into the boards with Oscar Klefbom #77 of the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on May 5, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid celebrates after scoring past Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson during the second period in Game 5 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, May 5, 2017.
Ryan Getzlaf #15 of the Anaheim Ducks looks to pass in front of Matthew Benning #83 of the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on May 5, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.
Matthew Benning #83 of the Edmonton Oilers is helped off the ice after a check from Nate Thompson #44 of the Anaheim Ducks during the first period in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on May 5, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid shoots between Anaheim Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore, left, and goalie John Gibson during the first period in Game 5 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, May 5, 2017.
Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot blocks a penalty shot by Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf during the first period in Game 5 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, May 5, 2017.
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matthew Benning, left, vies for the puck with Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf during the first period in Game 5 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, May 5, 2017.
Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf shoots against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game 5 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, May 5, 2017.
Members of the Edmonton Oilers warm up before Game 5 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, May 5, 2017.
Anaheim Ducks center Nate Thompson, left, checks Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matthew Benning during the first period in Game 5 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, May 5, 2017.
Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot blocks a shot against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period in Game 5 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, May 5, 2017.
