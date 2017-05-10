NHL playoffs: Oilers vs. Ducks Game 7
The Anaheim Ducks hosted the Edmonton Oilers in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at the Honda Center.
The Edmonton Oilers' David Desharnais (13) dives in front of Anaheim Ducks defenseman Sami Vatanen (45) and goalie John Gibson (36) to control the puck in the first period during Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
The Anaheim Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg (33) checks the Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) along the boards in the first period during Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by Drake Caggiula against Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, left, in the first period during Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
The Anaheim Ducks' Hampus Lindholm (47) collides with the Edmonton Oilers' Eric Gryba (62) in the first period during Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
The Edmonton Oilers' Drake Caggiula (36) reacts with teammates Patrick Maroon (19) and Connor McDavid (97) after scoring against Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) in the first period during Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Drake Caggiula #36 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates scoring a goal against goaltender John Gibson #36 and Shea Theodore #53 of the Anaheim Ducks with Patrick Maroon #19 and Connor McDavid #97 in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Drake Caggiula #36 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Anaheim Ducks center Andrew Cogliano celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Rickard Rakell #67 of the Anaheim Ducks skates against Oscar Klefbom #77 of the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, left, blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie during the second period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Matthew Benning #83 of the Edmonton Oilers battles for the puck against Andrew Cogliano #7 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Rickard Rakell #67 of the Anaheim Ducks skates against Oscar Klefbom #77 of the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Edmonton Oilers center David Desharnais, right, fails to get a shot on Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson left, and defenseman Sami Vatanen during the first period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, left, blocks a shot by Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian during the first period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, right, blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell during the first period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, right, blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf during the first period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Edmonton Oilers center Drake Caggiula, second from left, celebrates with Patrick Maroon, left, and Connor McDavid after scoring past Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, right, during the first period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Edmonton Oilers center Drake Caggiula (36) scores past Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, right, and defenseman Shea Theodore during the first period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
