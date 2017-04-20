NHL playoffs: Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game 5
The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh leads the series, 3-1.
The Columbus Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson (34) has his shot blocked by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta (3) in the first period of Game 5 in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Trevor Daley (6) checks the Columbus Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak (45) from behind in the first period of Game 5 in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against the Columbus Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson (34) in the first period of Game 5 in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate a goal by right wing Phil Kessel (81) on Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of Game 5 in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
The Columbus Blue Jackets' David Savard (58) hits the Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) against the boards during the first period of Game 5 in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre-Fleury (29) stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets Matt Calvert (11) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Phil Kessel (81) celebrates his goal with Patric Hornqvist (72) and Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Brandon Saad #20 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the puck in front of Olli Maatta #3 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Oliver Bjorkstrand #28 of the Columbus Blue Jackets tries to get around Brian Dumoulin #8 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson (34) can't get a shot to go in over Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky blocks a shot during the first period in Game 5 of the team's NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Oliver Bjorkstrand #28 of the Columbus Blue Jackets blocks the puck off the stick of Brian Dumoulin #8 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
William Karlsson #25 of the Columbus Blue Jackets looks to get a shot off past Conor Sheary #43 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Brandon Saad #20 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the puck in front of Trevor Daley #6 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Brandon Saad #20 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the puck in front of Nick Bonino #13 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Josh Anderson #34 of the Columbus Blue Jackets tries to get a shot off between Ron Hainsey #65 and Nick Bonino #13 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
