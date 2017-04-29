NHL playoffs: Penguins vs. Capitals Game 2
The Washington Capitals host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday at Verizon Center in Washington.
Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) battles for the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) tries to get past Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) shoots the puck against Washington Capitals defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Dmitry Orlov #9 of the Washington Capitals falls on Patric Hornqvist #72 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first period of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Brooks Orpik #44 of the Washington Capitals checks Matt Cullen #7 of the Pittsburgh Penguins into the boards in the first period of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Carl Hagelin #62 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nate Schmidt #88 of the Washington Capitals go after the puck in the first period of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Goalie Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals is introduced before the start of the Capitals game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins exchanges words with Matt Niskanen #2 and Dmitry Orlov #9 of the Washington Capitals in the first period of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Conor Sheary #43 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Brooks Orpik #44 of the Washington Capitals go after the puck in the first period of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, pushes Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) into the boards during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Carl Hagelin (62), of Sweden, chases the puck against Washington Capitals center Marcus Johansson (90), also of Sweden, and center Lars Eller (20), of Denmark, during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
