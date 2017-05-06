WASHINGTON — Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin scored 27 seconds apart in the third period as the Washington Capitals avoided elimination by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in Game 5 on Saturday night.

Nicklas Backstrom tied the score early in the third as the Capitals finally solved Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who allowed four goals on 32 shots. Washington's comeback spoiled the return of Penguins captain Sidney Crosby after a one-game absence due to a concussion.

Crosby had an assist and Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel also scored for the Penguins, who lead the second-round series 3-2 with Game 6 back in Pittsburgh on Monday night.

While Fleury struggled for the first time against the Capitals, Vezina Trophy finalist Braden Holtby had his best game of the series, stopping 20 of the 22 shots he faced. Andre Burakovsky also scored for Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Marcus Johansson #90 of the Washington Capitals checks Ron Hainsey #65 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Kevin Shattenkirk #22 of the Washington Capitals trips up Tom Kuhnhackl #34 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) John Carlson #74 and Jay Beagle #83 of the Washington Capitals keep tabs on Phil Kessel #81 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Nicklas Backstrom #19 of the Washington Capitals (R) celebrates his game tying goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 2:49 of the third period and is joined by T.J. Oshie #77 (L) in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Nicklas Backstrom #19 of the Washington Capitals (L) celebrates his game tying goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 2:49 of the third period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Nicklas Backstrom #19 of the Washington Capitals (R) celebrates his game tying goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 2:49 of the third period and is joined by T.J. Oshie #77 (L) in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Carl Hagelin #62 of the Pittsburgh Penguins checks Andre Burakovsky #65 of the Washington Capitals during the second period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins gets tripped up while pursuing the puck against Jay Beagle #83 of the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Phil Kessel #81 of the Pittsburgh Penguins (L) scores a powerplay goal at 4:20 of the second period against Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals and is joined by Sidney Crosby #87 (R) in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Sidney Crosby #87 and Patric Hornqvist #72 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Andre Burakovsky #65 of the Washington Capitals is checked by Brian Dumoulin #8 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes the first period save on Andre Burakovsky #65 of the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster) (Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster) Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) celebrates scoring a goal with teammates, Patric Hornqvist (72), from Sweden, Sidney Crosby (87), Evgeni Malkin (71), from Russia, and Justin Schultz (4) as Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) stands behind during the second period of Game 5 in the second-round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Andre Burakovsky #65 of the Washington Capitals is checked by Brian Dumoulin #8 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals scores at 7:47 of the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins and is embraced by Kevin Shattenkirk #22 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals scores at 7:47 of the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins and is embraced by Kevin Shattenkirk #22 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins gets tripped up while pursuing the puck against Jay Beagle #83 of the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins gets tripped up while pursuing the puck against Jay Beagle #83 of the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Phil Kessel #81 of the Pittsburgh Penguins (L) scores a powerplay goal at 4:20 of the second period against Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals and is joined by Sidney Crosby #87 (R) in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Phil Kessel #81 of the Pittsburgh Penguins (L) scores a powerplay goal at 4:20 of the second period against Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals and is joined by Sidney Crosby #87 (R) in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Marcus Johansson #90 of the Washington Capitals gets tripped up during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes the first period save on Andre Burakovsky #65 of the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Carl Hagelin #62 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebartes his first period goal against the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Brooks Orpik #44 and Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals defend against Phil Kessel #81 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Nate Schmidt #88 of the Washington Capitals hits Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Justin Williams #14 of the Washington Capitals gets the stick up on Tom Kuhnhackl #34 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Carl Hagelin #62 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebartes his first period goal against the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster) (Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster) Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates onto the ice for warmups before Game 5 in the second-round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Tom Kuhnhackl #34 of the Pittsburgh Penguins checks Lars Eller #20 of the Washington Capitals during the first period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster) (Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster) Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9), from Russia, goalie Braden Holtby (70), defend as Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) moves in during the first period of Game 5 in the second-round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) The Washington Capitals defend against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals makes the first period save against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals scores at 7:47 of the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins and is embraced by Kevin Shattenkirk #22 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes the save as Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals looks for the rebound during the first period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Evgeny Kuznetsov #92 of the Washington Capitals celebrates his goal at 7:20 of the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Lars Eller #20 of the Washington Capitals is checked by Chris Kunitz #14 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) From left, Phil Kessel #81 and Patric Hornqvist #72 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate Kessel's second period goal against the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes the second period save on Marcus Johansson #90 of the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Andre Burakovsky #65 of the Washington Capitals celebrates his goal at 19:30 of the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Carl Hagelin #62 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebartes his first period goal against the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins hits the ice during the second period against Jay Beagle #83 of the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals scores at 7:47 of the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins argues with the referee following a first period goal by Andre Burakovsky #65 of the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington.