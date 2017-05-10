NHL playoffs: Penguins vs. Capitals Game 7
The Washington Capitals hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at the Verizon Center.
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes a save against the Washington Capitals in the first period of Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals is checked by Ron Hainsey #65 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first period in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Marcus Johansson #90 of the Washington Capitals and Olli Maatta #3 of the Pittsburgh Penguins go after the puck in the first period in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Ron Hainsey #65 and Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins go after the puck against Evgeny Kuznetsov #92 and Justin Williams #14 of the Washington Capitals in the first period in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Marcus Johansson #90 of the Washington Capitals and Carter Rowney #37 of the Pittsburgh Penguins go after the puck in the first period in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Brian Dumoulin #8 and Patric Hornqvist #72 of the Pittsburgh Penguins go after the puck against Lars Eller #20 of the Washington Capitals in the first period in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on before the start of Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Washington Capitals at Verizon Center on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates on the ice before the start of their game against the Washington Capitals in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
A puck is shown on the ice before the start of Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals at Verizon Center on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
