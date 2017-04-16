COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jake Guentzel had a hat trick, including a goal at 13:10 of overtime, to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night and give them a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Bryan Rust added two goals for Pittsburgh, and Marc-Andre Fleury overcame a shaky first period to make 33 saves. Guentzel is the first Pittsburgh to rookie to get a playoff hat trick.

The defending champion Penguins will go for the sweep in Columbus on Tuesday night.

(Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete) (Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete) Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, center, celebrates his game-winning goal with teammates Olli Maatta, left to right, of Finland, Sidney Crosby, Conor Sheary, and Trevor Daley against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first overtime period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Penguins defeated the Blue Jackets 5-4.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins stops a shot from Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins is congratulated by Phil Kessel #81 and Evgeni Malkin #71 after scoring a goal during third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) David Savard #58 and Brandon Saad #20 of the Columbus Blue Jackets try to steal the puck from Conor Sheary #43 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete) (Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete) Pittsburgh Penguins' Ian Cole, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson chase the puck during the second period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets keeps control of the puck away from Olli Maatta #3 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Trevor Daley #6 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates after Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins scored a goal during the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the rebound while fending off Tom Kuhnhackl #34 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete) (Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete) Pittsburgh Penguins' Trevor Daley, right, tries to push Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner away from the puck during the second period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins beats Brandon Dubinsky #17 of the Columbus Blue Jackets to win a faceoff during the second period Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Zach Werenski #8 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated Sam Gagner #89 after scoring a goal during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Fans begin enter Nationwide Arena prior to the start of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) A fan takes a picture of the entrance to Nationwide Arena prior to the start of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete) (Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete) Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson, right, and Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust, center, fight for a loose as Sergei Bobrovsky, of Russia, protects the net during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Cam Atkinson #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Cam Atkinson #13, Nick Foligno #71 and Brandon Dubinsky #17 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warm up prior to the start of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round against Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins warms up prior to the start of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Members of the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins warm up prior to the start of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Tom Kuhnhackl #34 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Gabriel Carlsson #53 of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle for control of the puck during the first period in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete) (Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete) Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Jack Johnson #7 of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle for a rebound in front of Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Blue Jackets during the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Carter Rowney #37 of the Pittsburgh Penguins attempts to steal the puck from Scott Harrington #54 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete) (Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete) Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Dumoulin celebrates their goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) (Credit: Getty Images / Kirk Irwin) Gabriel Carlsson #53 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is checked into the boards by Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins while battling for the puck during the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

(Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete) (Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete) Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson, of Sweden, during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.