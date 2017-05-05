ST. LOUIS — Dmitrij Jaskin scored in his first playoff game this season and Jaden Schwartz got the game-winner, helping the St. Louis Blues stay alive against the Nashville Predators with a 2-1 victory in Game 5 of their second-round series on Friday night.

Schwartz scored 25 seconds into the third on a rebound off a Colton Parayko shot, giving St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Schwartz has a team-high four postseason goals.

Jake Allen made 21 saves for the Blues, who had dropped two in a row.

James Neal scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne made 30 saves.

Game 6 is in Nashville on Sunday.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Blues right wing Dmitrij Jaskin (23), of Russia, scores a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, left, of Finland, and defenseman Ryan Ellis, right, during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Chris Lee) (Credit: AP / Chris Lee) Nashville Predators defenseman Yannick Weber (7) is upended by St. Louis Blues right wing Scottie Upshall (10) in the first period of Game 5 of a Stanley Cup NHL hockey playoff series, Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) tries to shoot ahead of St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Sobotka (71), of the Czech Republic, during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Blues right wing Dmitrij Jaskin (23), of Russia, scores a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, defenseman P.K. Subban (76) and defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14), of Sweden, keep St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) away from the puck during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, celebrates with right wing James Neal (18) after Neal scored a goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis. (

(Credit: TNS / Chris Lee) (Credit: TNS / Chris Lee) The St. Louis Blues' Scottie Upshall, bottom, competes for the puck as he is defended by the Nashville Predators' Colton Sissons in the first period during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Friday, May 5, 2017, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

(Credit: TNS / Chris Lee) (Credit: TNS / Chris Lee) The St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, middle, is defended by the Nashville Predators' Viktor Arvidsson in the first period during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Friday, May 5, 2017, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Nashville Predators right wing James Neal (18) and defenseman Roman Josi (59), of Switzerland, celebrate after Neal scored a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: TNS / Chris Lee) (Credit: TNS / Chris Lee) The Nashville Predators' Yannick Weber is upended by the St. Louis Blues' Scottie Upshall in the first period during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Friday, May 5, 2017, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (19) and Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) watch as a shot by Predators right wing James Neal, not shown, gets past Allen for a goal during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, celebrates in front of St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (19); right wing Vladimir Sobotka (71), of the Czech Republic; and goalie Jake Allen (34) after a shot by Predators right wing James Neal, not shown, got past Allen for a goal during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Blues right wing Dmitrij Jaskin (23), of Russia, celebrates after scoring a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, left, of Finland, during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Blues right wing Dmitrij Jaskin, of Russia, celebrates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Blues right wing Dmitrij Jaskin (23), of Russia, celebrates after scoring a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Pekka Rinne #35 of the Nashville Predators makes a save against the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on May 5, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) P.K. Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators lines up for a face-off against the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on May 5, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Ryan Ellis #4 of the Nashville Predators looks to clear the puck against Dmitrij Jaskin #23 and Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on May 5, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91), of Russia, hits Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, in the mask as Tarasenko takes a shot during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) is defended by Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat) Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues shoots the puck against the Pekka Rinne #35 of the Nashville Predators in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on May 5, 2017 in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, and St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) battle for the puck during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) gets trapped between St. Louis Blues' Jori Lehtera (12), of Finland, and Joel Edmundson, right, during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen blocks a shot during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.

(Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Nashville Predators left wing Cody McLeod (55) and St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson (4), of Sweden, follow the puck during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Louis.