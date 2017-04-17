NHL playoffs: Capitals at Maple Leafs Game 3
TORONTO -- Tyler Bozak scored 1:37 into overtime to cap Toronto’s comeback from two goals down in the second period, and the Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals, 4-3, Monday night in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. The Leafs lead the series, 2-1.
Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 23 saves.
Toronto trailed 2-0 in the first period, and then 3-1 early in the second before Kadri and Nylander scored 4:07 apart late to tie the score in the final minute of the period.
Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov all scored for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Capitals. Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots. All three games so far have been decided in overtime. Game 4 is Wednesday night.
Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) dives at the puck in front of Toronto Maple Leafs centre Mitch Marner (16) during second period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save on Washington Capitals centre Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during second period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017. (Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP)
Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Connor Brown (12) battle for the puck during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) checks Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri (43) as Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik (44) looks on during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik (44) and Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) collide during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Zach Hyman #11 and William Nylander #29 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate Nylander's goal against the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on April 17, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (29) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during second period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP)
Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals misses a hit on Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on April 17, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) tries to make a save as Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams (14) and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) battle during third period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (29) scores on Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) as Brett Connolly (10), Andre Burakovsky (65), Kevin Shattenkirk (22) and Lars Eller (20) look on during second period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017. (Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP)
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) shoots on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during third period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Washington Capitals players celebrate Nicklas Backstrom's goal as Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) reacts during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Washington Capitals centre Marcus Johansson (90) chases Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Connor Carrick (8) during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammates during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Washington Capitals centre Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Kasperi Kapanen #28 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during the warm-up prior to playing against the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on April 17, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Leo Komarov #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during the warm-up prior to playing against the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at the Air Canada Centre on April 17, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
James van Riemsdyk of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during the warm-up prior to playing against the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on April 17, 2017 in Toronto.
Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals gets set to face a shot during the warm-up prior to playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at the Air Canada Centre on April 17, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
