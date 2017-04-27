Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 58° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    HockeySports

    Eastern Conference semifinals Game 1: Capitals vs. Penguins

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

    Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) vies for
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) vies for the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) during the first period of Game 1 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Washington.

    Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71), of Russia,
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71), of Russia, skates with the puck past Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Washington.

    Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71), of Russia,
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71), of Russia, skates with the puck against Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19), of Sweden, during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Washington.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) scuffles with
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) scuffles with Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72), of Sweden, during the first period of Game 1 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Washington.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.