Eastern Conference semifinals Game 1: Capitals vs. Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) vies for the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) during the first period of Game 1 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Washington.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71), of Russia, skates with the puck past Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Washington.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71), of Russia, skates with the puck against Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19), of Sweden, during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) scuffles with Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72), of Sweden, during the first period of Game 1 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Washington.
