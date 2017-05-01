NHL playoffs: Capitals vs. Penguins Game 3

The Penguins host the Capitals in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday at PGG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The Penguins lead the series, 2-0.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals looks on during a video review of a Pittsburgh Penguins goal in the second period of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The goal was overturned on a coaches challenge.

(Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) stops a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Chris Kunitz (14) during the second period of Game 3 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 1, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals makes a second period save on Chris Kunitz #14 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Justin Williams #14 of the Washington Capitals battles for the puck with Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Carl Hagelin #62 of the Pittsburgh Penguins battles for the puck with Kevin Shattenkirk #22 of the Washington Capitals during the second period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) is helped off the ice after being injured during the first period of Game 3 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 1, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) Washington Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrates his goal in the first period of Game 3 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 1, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 01: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins lies on the ice after taking a hit in the first period while playing the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 01: Evgeny Kuznetsov #92 of the Washington Capitals takes a shot next to Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Brian Dumoulin #8 of the Pittsburgh Penguins tries to control the puck next to Nicklas Backstrom #19 of the Washington Capitals during the first period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 01: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins leaves the ice with trainer Chris Stewart after taking a hit in the first period while playing the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) takes a hit from Washington Capitals' Matt Niskanen during the first period of Game 3 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 1, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 01: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins leaves the ice with trainer Chris Stewart after taking a hit in the first period while playing the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 01: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins leaves the ice with trainer Chris Stewart after taking a hit in the first period while playing the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 01: Andre Burakovsky #65 of the Washington Capitals tries to get a shot off on goalie Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins while taking a check from Trevor Daley #6 during the first period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 01: Brian Dumoulin #8 of the Pittsburgh Penguins tries to turn up ice in front of Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals during the first period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 01: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins lies on the ice after taking a hit in the first period while playing the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 01: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on prior to playing the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.