NHL playoffs Game 4: Capitals vs. Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals, 3-2, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at PGG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The Penguins lead the series, 3-1.
Pittsburgh Penguins players celebrate after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh.
Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitalslooks on as fans celebrate a Pittsburgh Penguins goal in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh.
Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal during the second period of Game 4 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Justin Schultz (4) celebrates his goal with Evgeni Malkin (71) and Phil Kessel (81) during the second period of Game 4 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Washington Capitals' Nate Schmidt (88) celebrates his goal as he returns to the bench during the second period of Game 4 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates his goal as he returns to the bench during the second period of Game 4 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Marc Andre-Fleury @29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes a save against the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Singer Jeff Jimerson sings the National Anthem prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist (72) celebrates his goal past Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) with Carl Hagelin (62) during the first period of Game 4 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist (72) gets the puck past Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) for a goal during the first period of Game 4 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
