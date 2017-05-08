Subscribe
    HockeySports

    NHL playoffs: Capitals vs. Penguins Game 6

    The Washington Capitals face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series in the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Marc-Andre Fleury #29
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins stands during the National Anthem prior to Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Washington Capitals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Alex Ovechkin #8
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals in action against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Marc-Andre Fleury #29
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins is introduced prior to Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Washington Capitals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Justin Williams #14
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Justin Williams #14 of the Washington Capitals skates against Ron Hainsey #65 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: T.J. Oshie #77
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals reacts after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save
    (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar)

    Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save during the first period of Game 6 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 8, 2017.

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Justin Williams #14
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Marc-Andre Fleury #29
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates onto the ice prior to Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Washington Capitals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Chad Ruhwedel #2
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Chad Ruhwedel #2 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against Justin Williams #14 of the Washington Capitals in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Justin Schultz #4
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Justin Schultz #4 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against Jay Beagle #83 of the Washington Capitals in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Bryan Rust #17
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    Justin Williams #14 of the Washington Capitals skates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    Justin Williams #14 of the Washington Capitals skates against Ron Hainsey #65 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal
    (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar)

    Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with Alex Ovechkin in the first period of Game 6 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 8, 2017.

    Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) backhands a pass
    (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar)

    Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) backhands a pass with Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) behind him during the period of Game 6 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 8, 2017.

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Justin Williams #14
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 08: Justin Williams #14 of the Washington Capitals skates against Olli Maatta #3 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Nick Bonino (13) is upended as
    (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar)

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Nick Bonino (13) is upended as he collides with Washington Capitals' Lars Eller (20) during the first period of Game 3 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 1, 2017. The Capitals won 3-2 in overtime.

    Ian Cole #28 of the Pittsburgh Penguins defends
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    Ian Cole #28 of the Pittsburgh Penguins defends against Marcus Johansson #90 of the Washington Capitals in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    Ian Cole #28 of the Pittsburgh Penguins defends
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

