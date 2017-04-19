NHL playoffs: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs Game 4
The Washington Capitals defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-4, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals in the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday at Air Canada Centre in Toronto. The Maple Leafs lead the series, 2-1.
Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) slides over Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) as the puck goes in on a goal from Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie, not shown, during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals skates in the warm-up prior to playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 19, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31)during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Washington Capitals center Marcus Johansson (90) celebrates a goal by Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, not shown, during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Toronto on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during the warm-up prior to playing against the Washington Capitals in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 19, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) fails to stop a goal by Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie, not shown, as Toronto Maple Leafs centre Tyler Bozak (42) and Washington Capitals centre Nicklas Backstrom (19) crowd the net during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Auston Matthews #34 and Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs chat during the warm-up prior to playing against the Washington Capitals in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 19, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates during the warm-up prior to playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 19, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Tyler Bozak (42) and Washington Capitals centre Nicklas Backstrom (19) get tangled up in front of the net as Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) fails to make the save during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
