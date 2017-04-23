Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 6: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Sunday at the Air Canada Centre.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Singer Justin Bieber jokes with a friend during a break in the play during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Aaron Vincent Elkaim) (Credit: AP / Aaron Vincent Elkaim) Fans react while watching Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Maple Leaf Square in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen) T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals tries to break free from Leo Komarov #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on April 23, 2017 in Toronto.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) poke checks the puck away from Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) makes a save against the Toronto Maple Leafsduring the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) (Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) Washington Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) is knocked down as he battles for the puck against Toronto Maple Leafs centre Brian Boyle (24) and right wing Kasperi Kapanen (28) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen) Matt Niskanen #2 of the Washington Capitals battles for position against Zach Hyman #11 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on April 23, 2017 in Toronto.

(Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) (Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitch Marner (16) is knocked to the ice by Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) (Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) keeps his eye on the action as Toronto Maple Leafs left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) plays the puck during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) (Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) Washington Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) is knocked down as he battles for the puck against Toronto Maple Leafs center Brian Boyle (24) and right wing Kasperi Kapanen (28) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) (Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save on Washington Capitals right wing Brett Connolly (10) during the first period of game six in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Singer Justin Bieber jokes with a friend during a break in the play during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) battles with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Connor Carrick (8) for control of the puck in front of goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during the second period of Game 6 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save on Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) makes a save in front of Toronto Maple Leafs center Zach Hyman (11) as Capitals center Marcus Johansson (90) defends during the second period of Game 6 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Washington Capitals center Marcus Johansson (90) and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick (2) crash into goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) and Toronto Maple Leafs center Zach Hyman (11) both look for the puck on a rebound during the first period of game six in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitch Marner (16) hits Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the first period of Game 6 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) (Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks on during a break in play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen) Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals stops a shot during the warmup prior to play against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on April 23, 2017 in Toronto.

(Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) (Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save during the first period of Game 6 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals in Toronto, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen) Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs stretches during the warmup prior to play against the Washington Capitals in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on April 23, 2017 in Toronto.

(Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen) Tyler Bozak #42 of the Toronto Maple Leafs stretches during the warmup prior to play against the Washington Capitals in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on April 23, 2017 in Toronto.

(Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) (Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) carries the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs center Brian Boyle (24) and right wing Kasperi Kapanen (28) give chase during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) (Credit: AP / Nathan Denette) Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) watches the play as Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) chases the puck while Maple Leafs defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) defends during the first period of Game 6 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series in Toronto, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams (14) tries to corral a loose puck as he battles Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick (2) in front of goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn) Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) pokes the puck away as center Tyler Bozak (42) and Washington Capitals right wing Daniel Winnik (26) battle in front of the net during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017.