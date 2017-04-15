PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists, Marc-Andre Fleury stayed sharp in his second straight playoff start and the Pittsburgh Penguins pulled away for a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

Jake Guentzel added a goal and an assist to help the defending Stanley Cup champions take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Evgeni Malkin scored his first goal of the postseason, and Patric Hornqvist pushed in an empty-net goal.

Fleury finished with 39 saves while filling in for the injured Matt Murray, and received plenty of help. Pittsburgh blocked 23 shots before they even got to Fleury.

Brandon Saad scored for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) A fan holds up a sign in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Sidney Crosby, #87, of the Pittsburgh Penguins gets ready for a second period faceoff while playing the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Evgeni Malkin, #71, of the Pittsburgh Penguins avoids the check of Sam Gagner, #89, of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) is hit by Columbus Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell (43) as he gets off a shot in front of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, left, celebrates his goal with Sidney Crosby (87) as Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) lies in the goal crease during the second period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Sergei Bobrovsky, #72, of the Columbus Blue Jackets makes a save on a shot by Ron Hainsey, #65, of the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Marc-Andre Fleury, #29, of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes a save on a shot by Sam Gagner, #89, of the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates assisting on a goal by Jake Guentzel as he skates around Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky during the second period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Marc-Andre Fleury, #29, of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes a third period save on Sam Gagner, #89, of the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Conor Sheary, #43, of the Pittsburgh Penguins tries to get around the stick of Boone Jenner, #38, of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Marc-Andre Fleury, #29, of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets with Scott Wilson, #23, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Evgeni Malkin, #71, of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his third period goal with teammates while playing the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Sidney Crosby, #87, of the Pittsburgh Penguins scores a first period goal past Sergei Bobrovsky, #72, of the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stops a shot during the third period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Oliver Bjorkstrand, #28, of the Columbus Blue Jackets tries to control the puck next to Nick Bonino, #13, of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Scott Hartnell, #43, of the Columbus Blue Jackets is checked by Trevor Daley, #6, of the Pittsburgh Penguins while trying to get off a first period shot in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, April 14, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Brandon Dubinsky, #17, of the Columbus Blue Jackets takes a shot while playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, April 14, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) The Pittsburgh Penguins wear a sticker on their helmets to honor Pittsburgh Steelers late owner Dan Rooney who passed away this week while playing the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, April 14, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Sam Gagner, #89, of the Columbus Blue Jackets tries to get around Matt Cullen, #7, of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, April 14, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Seth Jones, #3, of the Columbus Blue Jackets battles for the puck with Olli Maatta, #3, of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, April 14, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Seth Jones, #3, of the Columbus Blue Jackets battles for the puck with Olli Maatta, #3, of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, April 14, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Sidney Crosby, #87, of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his first period goal with teammates while playing the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, April 14, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) shoots the puck behind Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) for a goal during the first period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, April 14, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Scott Harrington, #54, of the Columbus Blue Jackets tries to get around Ron Hainsey, #65, of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, April 14, 2017 in Pittsburgh.