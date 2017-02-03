Penguins vs. Blue Jackets
The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist (72) knocks a rebound past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Phil Kessel (81) celebrates his goal with Trevor Daley (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Pittsburgh, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.