5 keys for Rangers-Senators playoff series
Steve Zipay takes a look at 5 keys to the Rangers-Senators series in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
1. The Masked Men(Credit: AP / Seth Wenig)
Henrik Lundqvist is in a zone. He outplayed Montreal's Carey Price, making 195 saves and carries a 1.70 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage into this series. Craig Anderson has played very well against the Blueshirts, although this year's edition is speedier. Anderson, 35, who took time off this season to help care for his wife who was battling cancer, posted a 1.94 GAA and .921 save percentage against Boston.
2. Who's going to score?(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Derick Brassard and Mika Zibanejad, who were traded for one another last July, will be motivated against their former clubs. Brassard, coming off a subpar season, has stepped up with two goals and eight points for the Senators. Zibanejad has a goal and three assists.
Ottawa's Bobby Ryan has four goals and seven points, and Mike Hoffman (2-1-3), Kyle Turris (1-1-2) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (1-0-1) can score quickly if they're open. Overall, they have more punch than Montreal.
All but two Rangers collected at least one point against Montreal. But Chris Kreider, who led the team with 28 goals during the season, had just one assist. J.T. Miller (22 goals and 56 points) also had an assist. The Rangers need more from them. Mats Zuccarello netted three goals. Rick Nash and Jesper Fast were 2-1-3.
In the first round, the Senators had 187 shots on goal, the Rangers 181. But the Senators, with four overtime games, played far more minutes: 403.51 to 318.34.
3. Covering Erik Karlsson(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)
The dynamic defenseman has won two Norris Trophies and deserves a third. Despite playing with two hairline fractures in his left heel, he recorded six assists against the Bruins, and averaged more than 30 minutes per game. The 26-year-old Swede, a strong, fluid skater who has improved defensively, can be a game-breaker. The Rangers must keep an eye, and preferably a body, on Karlsson (17-54-71) at all times.
ADVERTISEMENT
4. Special Teams(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)
The Blueshirts' power play was ineffective against Montreal, going 0-for-14 before Zuccarello scored in Game 6. Rookie Pavel Buchnevich, inserted halfway through the series, added some skill. The Senators' man-advantage units went 5-for-23 (1-for-11 at home); the Rangers have a slight edge on the penalty-kill (85 percent to 81.3) in the playoffs.
5. Four Lines vs. Defense(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Coach Alain Vigneault will roll four lines, and Ottawa will rely on its top two D pairs: Karlsson and Marc Methot, and Dion Phaneuf and Cody Ceci, not Ben Harpur and Fredrik Claesson. If the Rangers can force Boucher to use that third pair more, it could tip the scales.
Prediction(Credit: AP / Fred Chartrand)
It took Ottawa six games (including four with overtime) to overcome a Bruins team with three regular defensemen out injured and nine skaters in their first playoff action. The Blueshirts are better on the road, rested, and have a hot Lundqvist and experience on their side. Rangers in 6.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.