5 keys for Rangers-Canadiens playoff series

Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the first period against Greg Pateryn #8 of the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

1. The Masked Men (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe) Carey Price vs. Henrik Lundqvist has been the most obvious- -- and critical -- story line since this matchup came into focus weeks ago. It is The Showdown that didn't occur in 2014. "Pretty good is not going to be good enough," said Lundqvist who has been on the wrong side in seven of the last eight regular-season duels with Price. "I think for me and everyone in this room, we need to raise our level to our absolute best to have a chance to beat this team." Price, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2014-15, had the more consistent season, with a .936 save percentage at even strength, compared to .918 for Lundqvist, who has been sharp in the last few games behind a team resting half-a-dozen regulars. Lundqvist says he's confident, but the Rangers must screen Price and test him regularly to try to give The King a cushion.

2. Special Teams (Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Since head coach Claude Julien was hired Feb. 14, the Canadiens have slipped to just 13.7 percent on the power play. For the Blueshirts, the issue is the penalty-kill, which has been skidding. The Rangers will need to pressure the points when the Habs have a man-advantage. Shea Weber (right) has a rocket, and Andrei Markov (left) can make plays, and the Blueshirts must move bodies in front to allow Lundqvist to see shots and limit the inevitable bounces off bodies, skates and sticks. After a 22-game dry spell starting in mid-January (2-for-59), the Rangers power play has recovered, with seven goals in the last 10 games. They create more scoring chances 5-on-4 than Montreal, but need to shoot, not overpass, and convert. The Canadiens penalty-kill has improved since Julien arrived and they have reduced their time in the penalty box.

3. Puck possession (Credit: AP / Joel Auerbach) (Credit: AP / Joel Auerbach) On paper, the Rangers have the edge in overall offense, the Canadiens on defense. "Puck management" is the most common term used by coach Alain Vigneault and players. In other words, avoid turnovers and make low-risk plays. The Habs deploy a 2-1-2 forecheck, sending two forwards deep, forcing defensemen to make quick decisions. Smart outlet passes could allow the Rangers to exploit their speedy game and create odd-man rushes. The Rangers mostly use a 1-2-2 forecheck, hoping to disrupt plays in the neutral zone and attack on transition.

4. Trade deadline changes (Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) You can't judge the teams on the full season record. At the trade deadline, the Canadiens acquired four depth players with size; the Rangers landed a solid top six defenseman. Montreal swapped draft picks and players for RW Andreas Martinsen from Colorado, right wing Dwight King from L.A., center Steve Ott from Detroit and defenseman Brandon Davidson from Edmonton. Brendan Smith (pictured) came to New York from the Red Wings for two draft picks and he has added some toughness.

5. Some X-Factors (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) Can Michael Grabner regain his touch? After scoring 26 goals, his speed is still creating looks, but has one goal in the last 22 games... Will rookies Jimmy Vesey and Brady Skjei rise to the occasion, as well as freshman Artturi Lehkonen for the Habs? ... Will Chris Kreider (pictured) fluster Carey Price in the crease? ... Max Pacioretty can't shoulder the scoring burden alone for the Canadiens. Paul Byron, Alex Radulov and Phillip Danault will need to pitch in. And don't ignore Alex Galchenyuk. "Right now, no team in the league has a skilled player like that on the fourth line," Vigneault said.