TORONTO — If there was any doubt that Alain Vigneault dearly wants Marc Staal back on the blue line as soon as possible, the Rangers coach put that to rest on Thursday.

“I’ll give you the same answer I gave on Nasher [Rick Nash],” the coach said before Thursday’s game. “As soon as they tell me they’re good to go, they’re going to play. A player like Marc, with what he brings to our team, I’ll put him in the lineup as soon as he’s healthy.”

Staal, who missed his sixth game while recovering from concussion symptoms, skated on Wednesday and Thursday in New York, and Vigneault did not rule out a possible return during their upcoming three games with Detroit, Los Angeles and Philadelphia before the All-Star break next Thursday.

The Rangers have had issues with protecting the area in front of Henrik Lundqvist, and having Staal, a physical, defense-first player who is a plus-10, second-highest among the seven defensemen, can’t hurt.

Leafs liked Grabner

Michael Grabner, tied for the league lead in even-strength goals with 19, was a Leaf last season but only scored nine goals and 18 points in 80 games.

Nonetheless, coach Mike Babcock said the club really wanted the speedy, 29-year-old wing around this season. “He was snake-bitten for us, but he’s got his confidence back,” said Babcock. “We would have loved to have kept him [instead of letting him seek free agency], but we felt with the wingers we had, one of these kids wouldn’t have gotten any ice time. He was a guy we could really count on. [Assistant coach] D.J. Smith, who runs the penalty-kill, was begging us to keep him.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Lindberg enters lineup

Oscar Lindberg, who was a healthy scratch against Dallas in the 7-6 loss, centered the fourth line because Jesper Fast was sidelined with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.