    Brandon Pirri #73 of the New York Rangers (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Rangers vs. Sabres

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Rangers fell to the Buffalo Sabres, 4-1, on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.

    Jack Eichel #15 of the Buffalo Sabres skates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jack Eichel #15 of the Buffalo Sabres skates in the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Ryan McDonagh #27 of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers look on after the Buffalo Sabres scored a second period goal at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.

    Justin Bailey #56 of the Buffalo Sabres scores
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Justin Bailey #56 of the Buffalo Sabres scores a second period goal past Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers as teammate Evander Kane #9 celebrates at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers looks on during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.

    Justin Bailey #56 of the Buffalo Sabres scores
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Justin Bailey #56 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Justin Bailey #56 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates his second period goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Evander Kane #9 of the Buffalo Sabres collides
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Evander Kane #9 of the Buffalo Sabres collides with teammate Jack Eichel #15 during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.

    Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.

    Zemgus Girgensons #28 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Zemgus Girgensons #28 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates his first period goal against the New York Rangers with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.

    Brandon Pirri #73 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    William Carrier #48 of the Buffalo Sabres checks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    William Carrier #48 of the Buffalo Sabres checks Kevin Klein #8 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.

    A general view during the national anthem before
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    A general view during the national anthem before a game between the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.

    Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers plays the puck between Cody Franson #6 and Zach Bogosian #47 of the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.

    William Carrier #48 of the Buffalo Sabres checks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Anders Nilsson #31 and Zach Bogosian #47 of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Anders Nilsson #31 and Zach Bogosian #47 of the Buffalo Sabres defend against J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.

