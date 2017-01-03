Rangers vs. Sabres
The Rangers fell to the Buffalo Sabres, 4-1, on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
Jack Eichel #15 of the Buffalo Sabres skates in the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers look on after the Buffalo Sabres scored a second period goal at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Justin Bailey #56 of the Buffalo Sabres scores a second period goal past Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers as teammate Evander Kane #9 celebrates at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers looks on during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
Justin Bailey #56 of the Buffalo Sabres scores a second period goal past Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers as teammate Evander Kane #9 celebrates at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers looks on during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Justin Bailey #56 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates his second period goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
Evander Kane #9 of the Buffalo Sabres collides with teammate Jack Eichel #15 during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
Zemgus Girgensons #28 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates his first period goal against the New York Rangers with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brandon Pirri #73 of the New York Rangers battles for the puck in the first period against Jake McCabe #29 of the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
William Carrier #48 of the Buffalo Sabres checks Kevin Klein #8 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
A general view during the national anthem before a game between the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers plays the puck between Cody Franson #6 and Zach Bogosian #47 of the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
William Carrier #48 of the Buffalo Sabres checks Kevin Klein #8 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Anders Nilsson #31 and Zach Bogosian #47 of the Buffalo Sabres defend against J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in New York City.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.