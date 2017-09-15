GREENBURGH, N.Y. — The first scare of Rangers camp came in Chris Kreider’s first heat in skating tests on Friday.
Kreider, the team’s top-line left wing who scored 28 goals and 53 points last season, was speeding around a small orange cone, racing the clock, and lost his edge.
He slammed into the side boards, legs first, rolled over and stayed down for a minute as coaches came over.
It was reminiscent of Derek Stepan’s fibula-breaking spill in camp in 2014 and Mika Zibanejad’s awkward crash that broke his left leg last November against the Florida Panthers.
After skating gingerly to center ice, Kreider, 26, began a second heat a few minutes later, but cut that short and headed off ice to the trainer’s room.
But the team announced soon after that Kreider was fine, and would resume testing with a third group at 1 p.m.
