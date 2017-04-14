Subscribe
    RangersSportsHockey

    Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 2: Rangers vs. Canadiens

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
    The New York Rangers battle the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Centre Bell in Montreal.

    New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist makes a
    (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson)

    New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist makes a save against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Montreal.

    Rick Nash, #61, of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Rick Nash, #61, of the New York Rangers skates the puck against Phillip Danault, #24, of the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Montreal.

    Brendan Smith, #42, of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Brendan Smith, #42, of the New York Rangers and Paul Byron, #41, of the Montreal Canadiens chase the puck in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Montreal.

    Shea Weber, #6, of the Montreal Canadiens fights
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Shea Weber, #6, of the Montreal Canadiens fights with J.T. Miller, #10, of the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Montreal.

    Paul Byron, #41, of the Montreal Canadiens and
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Paul Byron, #41, of the Montreal Canadiens and Brendan Smith, #42, of the New York Rangers battle for the puck in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Montreal.

    New York Rangers' Mats Zuccarello, right, celebrates his
    (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson)

    New York Rangers' Mats Zuccarello, right, celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with teammates Derek Stepan, left, Chris Kreider, center right, and Brady Skjei during the second period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Montreal.

    Rick Nash, #61, of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Rick Nash, #61, of the New York Rangers celebrates his second period goal with teammates on the bench against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Montreal.

    J.T. Miller, #10, of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    J.T. Miller, #10, of the New York Rangers and Alex Galchenyuk, #27, of the Montreal Canadiens get physical in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Montreal.

    Carey Price, #31, of the Montreal Canadiens makes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Carey Price, #31, of the Montreal Canadiens makes a glove save against the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

    Michael Grabner, #40, of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Michael Grabner, #40, of the New York Rangers scores on goaltender Carey Price, #31, of the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

    Goaltender Carey Price, #31, of the Montreal Canadiens
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Goaltender Carey Price, #31, of the Montreal Canadiens gets out of position near Tanner Glass, #15, of the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

    Derek Stepan, #21, of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Derek Stepan, #21, of the New York Rangers checks Jordie Benn, #8, of the Montreal Canadiens against the boards in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

    Jeff Petry, #26, of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Jeff Petry, #26, of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his first period goal with teammates on the bench against the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

    Jordie Benn, #8, of the Montreal Canadiens skates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Jordie Benn, #8, of the Montreal Canadiens skates the puck against Derek Stepan, #21, of the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

    Goaltender Carey Price, #31, of the Montreal Canadiens
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Goaltender Carey Price, #31, of the Montreal Canadiens makes a save near Tanner Glass, #15, of the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

    Michael Grabner, #40, of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Michael Grabner, #40, of the New York Rangers skates in all alone on goaltender Carey Price, #31, of the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

    Mika Zibanejad, #93, of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Mika Zibanejad, #93, of the New York Rangers skates the puck against Jordie Benn, #8, of the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

    The Montreal Canadiens celebrate a goal in the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    The Montreal Canadiens celebrate a goal in the first period against the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

    The Montreal Canadiens celebrate a goal in the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Montreal Canadiens mascot Youppi poses for a photo
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Montreal Canadiens mascot Youppi poses for a photo with a New York Rangers fan prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Bell Centre in Montreal.

    A fan enjoys the atmosphere at the fan
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    A fan enjoys the atmosphere at the fan jam prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Bell Centre in Montreal.

    A Montreal Canadiens fan takes in the atmosphere
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    A Montreal Canadiens fan takes in the atmosphere at the fan jam prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Bell Centre in Montreal.

    Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien speaks to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien speaks to the media prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Bell Centre in Montreal.

