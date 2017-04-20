MONTREAL — Expect the same lineup for the Rangers in a pivotal Game 5 tonight at Bell Centre, where they split the first two games last week.

The extras skating this morning were Antti Raanta, who again will back up Henrik Lundqvist; forwards Tanner Glass, Brandon Pirri and Matt Puempel; defensemen Adam Clendening, Kevin Klein and Steven Kampfer; and third goalie Magnus Hellberg.

The personnel indicates that coach Alain Vigneault will send out the same group that played in the 2-1 win in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden, a victory that pulled the Blueshirts into a 2-2 series tie.

Vigneault’s pre-game briefing is at 5 p.m.

It appears that defenseman Alexei Emelin, 30, will return to the Canadiens’ lineup after missing the first four games with a lower-body injury. He led the Canadiens with 241 hits this season. If Emelin, who practiced on the third pair today, dresses, he will replace Brandon Davidson.

Carey Price (2-2, 1.65 GAA, .942 save percentage) is in net for the Canadiens.

In the four previous games, the team that scored first won.

Game 6 of this low-scoring, tightly-contested series will be back at the Garden, where one of the two teams will face elimination, on Saturday at 8 p.m. The series winner will face either Ottawa or Boston in the second round. The Senators lead the Bruins in the series, 3-1.

Projected Rangers lineup

Forwards

Rick Nash-Derek Stepan-Mats Zuccarello

Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad-Pavel Buchnevich

Jimmy Vesey-Kevin Hayes-J.T. Miller

Michael Grabner-Oscar Lindberg-Jesper Fast

Defense

Ryan McDonagh-Dan Girardi

Marc Staal-Nick Holden

Brady Skjei-Brendan Smith

Goalies

Henrik Lundqvist

Antti Raanta