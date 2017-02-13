COLUMBUS, Ohio — After Saturday’s milestone 400th win, Henrik Lundqvist added an item to his growing collection: the puck from the final minute of the game.

Lundqvist isn’t much of a saver, though.

“I have some pucks after shutouts, some masks and sticks,” he said before Monday night’s game against the Blue Jackets. “I usually keep one of the two sticks I use in a game and auction them off [for charity].”

Late Saturday, Lundqvist said, “I had a couple hours [to reflect]” and answered a wave of congratulatory text messages from friends.

Initially, when asked if was looking forward to a break after starting 16 of 17 games — backing up Antti Raanta at Nationwide Arena — he replied: “Yes and no. You know how I am.” Then he acknowledged: “It was a couple pretty intense weeks, with a lot of action. It’ll be nice to get a night off.”

Lundqvist, who will be 35 next month, was asked if he wanted to play as long as former teammate Jaromir Jagr, who is 44. He just laughed.

“He has so much passion for the game and works so hard to keep himself in great shape,” he said. “And to be able to do that mentally is amazing. He’s one of the best players ever.”

But he made no prediction for himself: “Right now, I love the game, everything about it, my teammates, the travel. I just love to compete.” So more pucks, more masks and more sticks tucked away for a few more seasons. His contract ends in 2020-21.

In the short term, coach Alain Vigneault reiterated Monday that he will deploy Lundqvist as often as needed, but would like to keep him fresh for the playoffs. He already has appeared in 40 games.

When he was struggling, Vigneault said, “and Hank was talking about finding a rhythm, he had almost the same number of games, one or two different than what we were usually giving him before, so there wasn’t a drastic amount of games or time played. Lately, he’s obviously found his game, He’s adjusted and we’ve adjusted in front of him . . . In an ideal world, if I would be able to keep Hank under 60 [games], I would do that.”