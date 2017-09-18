Islanders vs. Rangers preseason

The Rangers beat the Islanders in overtime, 1-0, in an NHL preseason game on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) J.T. Miller of the New York Rangers is checked into the boards by Johnny Boychuk of the New York Islanders during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Neal Pionk of the New York Rangers is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a game-winning overtime goal against the New York Islanders during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) The New York Rangers celebrate after scoring a game-winning overtime goal against the New York Islanders during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Vinni Lettieri of the New York Rangers controls the puck against the New York Islanders during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Stephen Gionta of the New York Islanders is escorted off the ice by the trainer against the New York Rangers during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Ondrej Pavelec of the New York Rangers skates against the New York Islanders during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Calvin de Haan of the New York Islanders is defended by Ryan Graves of the New York Rangers during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Ondrej Pavelec of the New York Rangers stops a shot against the New York Islanders during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jeff Kubiak of the New York Islanders is checked by Ryan Graves of the New York Rangers during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Stephen Gionta of the New York Islanders is escorted off the ice by the trainer against the New York Rangers during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jeff Kubiak of the New York Islanders is checked by Ryan Graves of the New York Rangers during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Casey Cizikas of the New York Islanders is pursued by Pavel Buchnevich of the New York Rangers during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Ondrej Pavelec of the New York Rangers clears the puck against the New York Islanders during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Steve Bernier of the New York Islanders attempts to control the puck under pressure from Ryan McDonagh of the New York Rangers during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jeff Kubiak of the New York Islanders is defended by Pavel Buchnevich of the New York Rangers during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Josh Ho-Sang of the New York Islanders is defended by Andrew Desjardins of the New York Rangers during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Ondrej Pavelec of the New York Rangers clears the puck against the New York Islanders during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Parker Wotherspoon of the New York Islanders and Gabriel Fontaine of the New York Rangers battle for the puck during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Devon Toews of the New York Islanders battles for the puck with Vinni Lettieri of the New York Rangers during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Vinni Lettieri of the New York Rangers is defended by Devon Toews of the New York Islanders during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Devon Toews of the New York Islanders is checked by Lias Andersson of the New York Rangers during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Gabriel Fontaine of the New York Rangers battles for the puck with Kieffer Bellows and Casey Cizikas of the New York Islanders during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Johnny Boychuk of the New York Islanders is pursued by Michael Grabner of the New York Rangers during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Ryan McDonagh of the New York Rangers is defended by Cal Clutterbuck of the New York Islanders during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Rick Nash of the New York Rangers is defended by Anthony Beauvillier of the New York Islanders during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Paul Carey of the New York Rangers and Adam Pelech of the New York Islanders battle along the boards during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Neal Pionk of the New York Rangers battles for the puck with Kieffer Bellows of the New York Islanders during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Andrew Desjardins of the New York Rangers is checked by Adam Pelech of the New York Islanders during an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.