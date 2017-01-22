HIGHLIGHTS Henrik Lundqvist makes 21 saves for second shutout of season

Rangers lose Kevin Hayes to injury

DETROIT — The dense fog that blanketed New York Saturday night and shut this Midwest city’s airport for most of this morning appeared to have drifted into the heads of the Rangers and Red Wings during their Sunday matinee.

For two scoreless periods, there wasn’t much pace or space on the ice for the Rangers and Red Wings, who totaled 27 shots — even with three power plays apiece. Very few of the shot attempts were dangerous, and there were limited second-chance opportunities, although Henrik Lundqvist had to be sharper than Jared Coreau.

Seven straight games between the two clubs had been decided by a goal before they met at Joe Louis Arena, and this was the eighth.

J.T. Miller finished off a two-on-one with Mats Zuccarello with 1:56 gone in overtime, beating Coreau as the Rangers won their 30th game and Lundqvist, who made 21 saves through regulation, posted his second shutout.

In the third, with each team missing a potent forward because of injury — Kevin Hayes and Thomas Vanek — defenseman Jonathan Ericsson hooked Mika Zibanejad going for the net at 3:23, and for the fourth time, the Rangers’ power play was stilled. The Wings’ best opportunity came moments later, when Henrik Zetterberg was alone in front at 6:09, and his point-blank try bounced off Lundqvist’s mask high into the netting.