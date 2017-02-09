J.T. Miller scored two goals and the Rangers rallied past the Nashville Predators, 4-3, at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
Henrik Lundqvist stopped 34 shots in the win. Coming off a 43-save performance Tuesday against Anaheim, the goaltender is 7-1 in his past eight appearances and needs one win for 400 in his career.
Michael Grabner and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who overcame a 2-0 deficit and have won seven of nine overall. Kevin Hayes added three assists.
Cody McLeod opened the scoring, and Calle Jarnkrok and Roman Josi each had a power-play goal for the Predators.
Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban added two assists, his first multi-point game since Nov. 21. He missed 16 games with an upper-body injury earlier this season.
Juuse Saros made 26 saves for the Predators.
Comments
