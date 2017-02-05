Right wing Jesper Fast, who scored with 8:28 left Sunday to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead and made a key block in the final seconds to preserve a one-goal lead, is an under-the-radar guy to many fans. But not to his teammates, who see all the facets of his determined, fearless game.

“I think what you appreciate the most with him is he pays the price every night,” Henrik Lundqvist said. “He’s not a guy who is going to show up once in a while and block the big shot. Every night he sacrifices his body, blocking shots and taking hits. He makes a lot of good plays out there that I don’t think he gets credit for.”

Coach Alain Vigneault relies on Fast, who had returned Jan. 31 after missing four games with a shoulder injury, and sends him out regularly on the penalty-kill. He played 15:27 on Sunday.

“He’s one of the best shot-blockers I’ve seen,” J.T. Miller said, “so for him to come up with the game-winner and then make a big block, it’s pretty fitting.”

Buchnevich drops the gloves

Rangers rookie Pavel Buchnevich had his first NHL fight, with Kris Versteeg, at 4:50 of the third period. It ended quickly: Buchnevich slipped and fell to the ice, but was fine afterward, Vigneault said. Versteeg received a game misconduct for not having his jersey tied down. Less than five minutes later, Kevin Klein crushed Lance Bouma into the boards near the benches and was engaged by Micheal Ferland, who skated across the ice and jumped Klein. Ferland was not assessed an instigator penalty, and Vigneault said officials told him one wasn’t warranted.

Blue notes

The Rangers have played three times on Super Bowl Sunday in the last 11 years and are 3-0 . . . The Blueshirts play the next three at home against Western Conference teams. Their record this season versus the West is 16-5-0 . . . Ryan McDonagh’s assist on Rick Nash’s goal in the first period was the 200th point of his career . . . Mika Zibanejad recorded his 100th point on Chris Kreider’s goal.