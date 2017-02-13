COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a game littered with minor penalties in which five-on-five play seemed like an afterthought, the Rangers scored the winner Monday night at even strength.

Jimmy Vesey scored from close in on the right side, skating past David Savard and beating Sergei Bobrovsky at 13:28 of the third period, as the Rangers beat the Blue Jackets, 3-2, to extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

The goal was a long time coming for the rookie, only his second in the last 17 games. The Blue Jackets had tied the score at 11:53 when Nick Foligno’s pass bounced in off J.T. Miller in front of the net.

“I thought early on that Jimmy was skating really well,” said Rangers coach Alain Vigneault, who moved Vesey off the fourth line. “I thought he was skating better than Buchie Pavel Buchnevich], so I made the switch early and it worked out for us. It was a great shot.”

The two points pulled the Rangers into a tie with the Blue Jackets for third place in the Metropolitan Division with 75 points, but Columbus has a game in hand.

Antti Raanta, who has served as Henrik Lundqvist’s backup for two seasons, got the victory. Raanta (30 saves) had not started since Jan. 14 in Montreal, when he left after the first period with a lower-body injury. His last complete game had been a 6-3 victory in Arizona on Dec. 29.

“You don’t want to be the guy who is ruining the winning streak,” Raanta said. “I just wanted to get a good feeling going. You don’t want to let goals in through your body. Other than that , I felt really good. The team was playing a good road game again.”

Raanta said of the last minute of play: “It feels forever. When the other team is pressing, they pretty much throw pucks to the net and hope they bounce somewhere. The last shot from the point, I didn’t see it, it hit my body and stayed out of the net, so you have to have a little bit of luck. It was a great ending there.”

Kevin Hayes gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead at 4:49 of the third period. He poked the puck away from Savard at center ice, raced in alone on Bobrovsky, slowed, deked and went five-hole. “It was a great move against one of the top goaltenders in the league this year,” Vigneault said.

Former Ranger Brandon Dubinsky scored his eighth goal at the end of a rush as a power play expired in the first period, beating Raanta short side at 8:12.

Vigneault tinkered with three of the four lines, moving Mats Zuccarello back with Chris Kreider and Derek Stepan, putting Buchnevich with Mika Zibanejad and Rick Nash, and sending Vesey down to the fourth line with Oscar Lindberg and Jesper Fast. But they didn’t have much success offensively.

Instead, it was a defenseman who forged a 1-1 tie. Just 12 seconds into the second period, with Kevin Klein still in the box on a carryover penalty from the first, Dan Girardi wristed a loose puck off Bobrovsky from the right circle.

Said Vigneault, “Dan’s goal went off two of their sticks. Those are the bounces. For us, it was a real big two points in a tough environment.”

Girardi was playing his first game since last Tuesday, when he injured his ankle blocking a shot against the Ducks. Both Hayes and Miller made hustle plays to create the opportunity.

“There wasn’t a lot of room as far as space and time and lanes,” Vigneault said. “ . . . When you can win a game when you’re not at your best execution-wise, that’s not a bad sign.”