In the first offseason changes for the Rangers’ organization, Ken Gernander, the coach of the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack for 10 seasons, was fired, and Rangers assistant general manager Chris Drury has been named general manager in Hartford.

The Wolf Pack finished last in the AHL, with 54 points (24-46-4-2). Gernander’s replacement was not immediately named. Jim Schoenfeld, the Rangers senior vice president and assistant general manager who had been general manager in Hartford, will concentrate on assignments in New York.

Drury, the former center who played for the Avalanche, Sabres and Rangers, has been an assistant general manager for a year. He had been a candidate for the general manager’s job with the Sabres.

Drury, the Rangers’ former director of player personnel, was influential in the signing of college free agent Jimmy Vesey and has spent time evaluating young talent at international tournaments.

It is presumed the next Wolf Pack coach will come from Rangers coach Alain Vigneault’s staff or outside the organization.

Associate coach Scott Arniel, a former coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, has coached the AHL’s Manitoba Moose and Chicago Wolves. Jeff Beukeboom, a Rangers assistant coach last season, spent four years as an assistant coach in Hartford.

On break-up day last Thursday — two days after being eliminated by the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference semifinals — Vigneault said the team’s front office would be meeting to review personnel throughout the organization, from players to staff.