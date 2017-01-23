Rangers vs. Kings
The Rangers defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 3-2, on Monday at Madison Square Garden.
Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers defends a second-period shot attempt against Marian Gaborik #12 of the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends a scoring chance during the second period against Kyle Clifford #13 of the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Matt Puempel #12 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Kevin Klein #8 of the New York Rangers defend against Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a second-period save against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Matt Puempel #12 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers battles for the puck in the first period against Derek Forbort #24 of the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Jake Muzzin #6 of the Los Angeles Kings collides with Matt Puempel #12 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Brayden McNabb #3 of the Los Angeles Kings and Kevin Klein #8 of the New York Rangers mix it up during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers attempts a shot in the first period against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the first period against Trevor Lewis #22 of the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Jeff Zatkoff #37 of the Los Angeles Kings makes a save in the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Brandon Pirri #73 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
