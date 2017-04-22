Monday will mark the second anniversary of a hideous moment for Mats Zuccarello. Saturday night the diminutive Rangers forward put up another memorable game, another strong performance to help put that awful night in 2015 further behind him.

Zuccarello scored twice in the second period Saturday night, the second goal being the eventual game-winner and series-clincher for the Rangers in dispatching the Canadiens in six games.

It was certainly the best playoff night in a long while for the 29-year-old, who missed the bulk of the Rangers run to the Eastern Conference final after being struck in the head by a slapshot by Ryan McDonagh in Game 5 of the 2015 first round against the Penguins.

Left unable to speak for much of that summer, Zuccarello made a tremendous recovery to play all of the last two seasons unscathed. And on Saturday, he was the offensive force to drive the Rangers into the second round for the first time since after his fateful night two years ago.

“The heart of a lion,” teammate Derek Stepan said of Zuccarello. “I’ve said it before, he’s my favorite player to watch. He’s so skilled, he plays big — he’s on that superstar level, the elite of the elite, to me.”

Zuccarello demurred when asked if he thinks much about that night from 2015 and the months that followed. “I miss some words now and then, but I don’t think about it that much,” he said.

He made plenty happen in the pivotal second period on Saturday, starting with the Rangers’ first power-play goal of the series on a wrister that snaked through Carey Price to tie a game that the Canadiens threatened to take over after a desperate first period.

Zuccarello’s second goal was the product of pure work by him and linemates Kevin Hayes and J.T. Miller. Zuccarello finished the series with a team-high three goals but Miller and Hayes had lagged. They all contributed as Hayes whipped a pass for Zuccarello at the side of the net and he banked a shot in off Price’s pads.

“It’s special for sure,” Zuccarello said. “It’s special to do it in front of the fans who have supported us for so long. I’m going to enjoy it tonight. But then we have to regroup for the next series. It’s only one round.”

One round is all Zuccarello has had the last two springs. His Rangers were bounced in five games last year and he managed to leave the hospital to attend one of the 2015 Eastern Conference final games.

The Rangers are on to the second round and Zuccarello is leading the charge. A long way from two years ago.