MONTREAL — The Rangers are suddenly on the brink of advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Mika Zibanejad, taking a pass from Chris Kreider, beat Carey Price at 14:22 of overtime Thursday night to give the Rangers a 3-2 win in Game 5 at Bell Centre and a 3-2 lead in the best of seven series.

“I felt like I haven’t been making enough plays, but I was in the right spot,” said Zibanejad, who had one assist in the previous four games. “It was about time. Right after it went in, I blacked out.”

It was the second overtime game in this exceedingly close series; the Canadiens won Game 2 here on Alexander Radulov’s goal. The Rangers dominated the overtime, outshooting the Canadiens 10-3. It was the second road win for the Blueshirts.

“There was stuff we didn’t do in overtime (in Game 2) that we harped on,” Kreider said. “We talked about trying to make plays and continue to press, get pucks behind them.”

Game 6 is at Madison Square Garden on Saturday at 8 p.m. A Game 7 would be back here on Monday.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

From the outset, it was clear these were not the same Habs who lost in New York in Game 4. Their effort was admirable, if chippy, as hitting and swinging sticks flourished after the whistle, often without being penalized.

With the Rangers coming back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits on goals by Jesper Fast and Brady Skjei, there were close calls throughout the third period. Henrik Lundqvist kept the Rangers in the game with 34 saves.

The Rangers escaped early in the third period when Brendan Gallagher went off just 16 seconds in for slashing. Shorthanded, the Canadiens’ Phillip Danault, on a 2 on 1, hit the left post at the 32-second mark.

Chris Kreider, pointless all series before assisting on the game-winner, sped down the right wing but Price was there. With 8:55 left in regulation, Price stopped Ryan McDonagh’s high shot from the left circle. With just over 7 minutes to play, Max Pacioretty missed the net on a breakaway. And with 5:47 left in regulation, J.T. Miller was sent off for slashing, but the Rangers killed it off.

Trailing 2-1, the Rangers lost some traction with penalties early in the second period. McDonagh slashed Dwight King cutting to the net at 1:26 and Mats Zuccarello was off to the box after catching Paul Byron with high-stick at 3:30. They dodged those bullets, but had just two shots on Price with 7:45 to play. Oscar Lindberg went to the locker room after taking a blow to the face from Andrew Shaw while not near the puck.

Derek Stepan’s turnaround off a loose puck was deflected away by Price’s blocker with just over two minutes to play. But with Rick Nash and Jimmy Vesey causing some chaos down low, Skjei’s wrister beat Price from about 12 feet with 1:32 to play to pull the Blueshirts into a tie.

Artturi Lehkonen’s wraparound at the right post after Marc Staal’s turnover gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 12:07. With the struggling Kevin Hayes in the box for a holding-the-stick infraction and the Canadiens on a power play, Zibanejad fed Fast racing down the middle toward Price, and the winger scored his second goal of the series at 15:56, a shorthander.

But just 24 seconds later Brendan Gallagher, who earlier had sticked McDonagh in the face after the whistle while the Canadiens forward was on the seat of his pants, beat Lundqvist over his glove on the power play to restore the lead.

The hitting was hard and borderline legal, as referees Gord Dwyer and Marc Joannette let play continue. Below the goal line, McDonagh was rattled from a check from behind by Pacioretty that jammed him into Radulov, and the Rangers captain was dazed going to the bench.

With Shaw and the Canadiens whacking away at Lundqvist while covering pucks, Brendan Smith had enough and dropped the gloves with Shaw at 10:36.