GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Still smarting from back-to-back losses over the weekend, the Rangers’ lineup will be getting a boost Tuesday night as center Mika Zibanejad will be back in uniform when the Rangers host the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden.

Zibanejad, who has missed the past 25 games with a broken leg, last played Nov. 20, when he scored a goal in the Rangers’ 3-2 shootout victory over the Florida Panthers. He suffered a broken fibula in overtime of that game.

“It’s been a long time coming,’’ Zibanejad said after practicing with the team Monday. “I’ve watched a lot of games, counting down the days to this, and [I’m] one more sleep away from it.’’

Zibanejad, acquired from the Ottawa Senators last summer in the Derick Brassard trade, had been off to a fast start with the Rangers, recording five goals, with 10 assists (15 points) in 19 games at the time of his injury. At practice Monday, he skated with Rick Nash and rookie Pavel Buchnevich, who both recently returned from injuries of their own. Coach Alain Vigneault said he would start the game with that threesome together and make in-game adjustments as necessary.

Meanwhile, Vigneault said backup goaltender Antti Raanta, who suffered a lower body injury in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to Montreal, will be out of commission for 7-10 days. It is possible Raanta could return before the NHL All-Star break, Vigneault said, but he admitted that would be unlikely. Vigneault said the plan is for Henrik Lundqvist to play each of the Rangers’ five remaining games before the break.

Lundqvist, who relieved Raanta and gave up all five goals in the loss to Montreal, has lost two straight games and given up nine goals in his last five periods and 19 in his last five games. He has a record of 18-11-1, with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage this season, and Vigneault acknowledged he has played Lundqvist more than he originally had hoped to, in an effort to help the goaltender find his consistency.

“Hank’s played some real great hockey for us this year in some games, and some other games, he hasn’t been as consistent,’’ Vigneault said. “And that’s the issue right now. But the body of work that he’s had throughout his career tells us that he’s going to find the answer and become the goaltender that we know.’’

To back up Lundqvist, the Rangers called up G Magnus Hellberg from AHL Hartford and assigned F Marek Hrivik to Hartford.

Notes & quotes: Vigneault said D Marc Staal and LW Matt Puempel, both dealing with concussions, skated before Monday’s practice.