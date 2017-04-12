Remember last spring, when bagels with an Islanders color scheme were a thing in Brooklyn?
This spring, the Rangers have an answer to that in the form of a partnership between MSG Networks and Ample Hills Creamery – which was founded in Brooklyn – to create an ice cream flavor in honor of the playoffs.
It is called “The Hat Trick” and features New York cheesecake-flavored ice cream along with what a news release described as chocolate fudge brownie bites, Reese’s Peanut Butter “Stanley” Cups and red and blue “Rangers-colored” M&Ms.
Samples will be available outside Madison Square Garden from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the corner of 33rd Street and Eighth Avenue.
