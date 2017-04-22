Rangers vs. Canadiens has generated the most expensive prices on the secondary ticket market among all first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, which is no surprise given the sizes of the cities and passion of the teams’ fans.
But men and women cannot live by hockey alone, so let’s examine the differences between the favorite musical acts of Rangers and Canadiens fans, shall we? Why? Why not?
According to crossover statistics compiled by StubHub, Rangers ticket-buyers from early 2016 through this month had bought concert tickets most often for Billy Joel, followed by Bruce Springsteen, Justin Bieber, Adele and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Joel is from Long Island, Springsteen from New Jersey, Bieber from Canada, Adele from England and the Red Hot Chili Peppers from Los Angeles.
Canadiens fans? They were less excited about New York-area acts than their Rangers counterparts, apparently.
They went with Adele, then Bieber, then Drake (another Canadian), Luke Bryan, who is from Georgia, and Pearl Jam, which is from Seattle. That’s close to Canada, right?
