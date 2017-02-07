Rangers vs. Ducks
The Rangers host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second-period goal against John Gibson #36 of the Anaheim Ducks with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers defend the net in the second period against Ryan Kesler #17 of the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers defends against Ryan Kesler #17 of the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second-period goal against the Anaheim Ducks with teammate Mika Zibanejad #93 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers blocks a shot for teammate Henrik Lundqvist #30 on a shot from Shea Theodore #53 of the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the first period against the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the first period against Corey Perry #10 of the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers is stopped in the first period by John Gibson #36 and Josh Manson #42 of the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers tries to skate between Josh Manson #42 and Shea Theodore #53 of the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the first period against Shea Theodore #53 of the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Oscar Lindberg #24 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first-period goal against the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
