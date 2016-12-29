Rangers vs. Coyotes

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Shane Doan #19 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck ahead of Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers shoots the puck against Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) Arizona Coyotes left wing Brendan Perlini (29) avoids a check from New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers battles with Connor Murphy #5 of the Arizona Coyotes during a break from the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) shields the puck from Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Goaltender Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers follows the play as Brendan Perlini #29 of the Arizona Coyotes sets up during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) Arizona Coyotes right wing Radim Vrbata (17) looks for the puck in front of New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers attempts to control the puck ahead of Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) Arizona Coyotes center Peter Holland (13) skates away from New York Rangers' Nick Holden (22) in front of goalie Antti Raanta during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers is checked into the boards by Radim Vrbata #17 of the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) From left, Chris Kreider #20, Mats Zuccarello #36, Derek Stepan #21, Nick Holden #22 and Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers celebrate after Kreider scored a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Mats Zuccarello #36 and Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers celebrate after Chris Kreider (not pictured) scored a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Josh Jooris #86 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck past Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) From left, Jesper Fast #19, Nick Holden #22 and J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers celebrate after Holden scored a power-play goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) New York Rangers left wing Matt Puempel celebrates after scoring a first-period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers celebrates after Matt Puempel (not pictured) scored a power-play goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) Arizona Coyotes left wing Brendan Perlini (29) and New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast fall to the ice during the first period during of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck past Dan Girardi #5 of the New York Rangers during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Shane Doan vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers awaits a face off against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) shields Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson from the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Matt Puempel #12 of the New York Rangers celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a power-play goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Martin Hanzal #11 of the Arizona Coyotes shoots the puck ahead of Brandon Pirri #73 and Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Goaltender Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers follows the puck as Martin Hanzal #11 of the Arizona Coyotes skates in during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden (22) celebrates with J.T. Miller after scoring a first-period goal against the Arizona Coyotes during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers skates with the puck ahead of Shane Doan #19 of the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) New York Rangers left wing Matt Puempel (12) shields Arizona Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn from the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a power-play goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.