Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 32° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    RangersSportsHockey

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    From left, Jesper Fast #19, Nick Holden #22 (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    From left, Jesper Fast #19, Nick Holden #22 and J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers celebrate after Holden scored a power-play goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    Rangers vs. Coyotes

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Rangers defeated the Arizona Coyotes, 6-3, on Thursday at Gila River Arena.

    Shane Doan #19 of the Arizona Coyotes skates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Shane Doan #19 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck ahead of Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers shoots the puck against Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    Arizona Coyotes left wing Brendan Perlini (29) avoids
    (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)

    Arizona Coyotes left wing Brendan Perlini (29) avoids a check from New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers battles with Connor Murphy #5 of the Arizona Coyotes during a break from the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) shields
    (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)

    New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) shields the puck from Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Goaltender Antti Raanta #32 of the New York
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Goaltender Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers follows the play as Brendan Perlini #29 of the Arizona Coyotes sets up during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    Arizona Coyotes right wing Radim Vrbata (17) looks
    (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)

    Arizona Coyotes right wing Radim Vrbata (17) looks for the puck in front of New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers attempts to control the puck ahead of Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Arizona Coyotes center Peter Holland (13) skates away
    (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)

    Arizona Coyotes center Peter Holland (13) skates away from New York Rangers' Nick Holden (22) in front of goalie Antti Raanta during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers is checked into the boards by Radim Vrbata #17 of the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    From left, Chris Kreider #20, Mats Zuccarello #36,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    From left, Chris Kreider #20, Mats Zuccarello #36, Derek Stepan #21, Nick Holden #22 and Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers celebrate after Kreider scored a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    Mats Zuccarello #36 and Nick Holden #22 of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 and Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers celebrate after Chris Kreider (not pictured) scored a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    Josh Jooris #86 of the Arizona Coyotes skates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Josh Jooris #86 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck past Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    From left, Jesper Fast #19, Nick Holden #22
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    From left, Jesper Fast #19, Nick Holden #22 and J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers celebrate after Holden scored a power-play goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    New York Rangers left wing Matt Puempel celebrates
    (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)

    New York Rangers left wing Matt Puempel celebrates after scoring a first-period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers celebrates after Matt Puempel (not pictured) scored a power-play goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    Arizona Coyotes left wing Brendan Perlini (29) and
    (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)

    Arizona Coyotes left wing Brendan Perlini (29) and New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast fall to the ice during the first period during of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyotes skates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck past Dan Girardi #5 of the New York Rangers during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) and
    (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)

    New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Shane Doan vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers awaits a face off against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello (36)
    (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)

    New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) shields Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson from the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Matt Puempel #12 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Matt Puempel #12 of the New York Rangers celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a power-play goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    Martin Hanzal #11 of the Arizona Coyotes shoots
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Martin Hanzal #11 of the Arizona Coyotes shoots the puck ahead of Brandon Pirri #73 and Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Goaltender Antti Raanta #32 of the New York
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Goaltender Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers follows the puck as Martin Hanzal #11 of the Arizona Coyotes skates in during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden (22) celebrates
    (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)

    New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden (22) celebrates with J.T. Miller after scoring a first-period goal against the Arizona Coyotes during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers skates with the puck ahead of Shane Doan #19 of the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    New York Rangers left wing Matt Puempel (12)
    (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)

    New York Rangers left wing Matt Puempel (12) shields Arizona Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn from the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a power-play goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Related Media

    New York Rangers left wing Matt Puempel celebrates Puempel’s hat trick lifts Rangers past Coyotes New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash sets Rick Nash being extra cautious this time

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.