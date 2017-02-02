Rangers vs. Sabres
The Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres, 2-1, on Thursday at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (20) puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Thursday Feb. 2, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo Sabres forward Brian Gionta (12) attempts to put the puck past New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday Feb. 2, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Cody Franson (6) collides with New York Rangers forward Oscar Lindberg (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday Feb. 2, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
ADVERTISEMENT
Buffalo Sabres forward Marcus Foligno (82) is knocked down in front of New York Rangers goalie Henril Lindqvist (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday Feb. 2, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) makes a save against New York Rangers forward Jesper Fast (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo Sabres forward Brian Gionta (12) attempts to put the puck past New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday Feb. 2, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
New York Rangers J.T. Miller (10) and Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel looks on before an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Thursday Feb. 2, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
ADVERTISEMENT
Buffalo Sabres' Zemus Girgensons (28) is knocked down by New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) as Rangers goalie Henrik Lunqvist (30) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday Feb. 2, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.