Rangers vs. Flames

New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner skates with the puck ahead of Calgary Flames defenseman TJ Brodie in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers players celebrate a goal by New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast as Calgary Flames defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka skates by in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider reacts after he scores a goal on a wrist shot against the Calgary Flames in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast skates with the puck against Calgary Flames defenseman Deryk Engelland in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers players celebrate a goal by Rangers left wing Chris Kreider against the Calgary Flames in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider reacts after he scores a goal on a wrist shot against the Calgary Flames in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers players celebrate a goal by Rangers right wing Jesper Fast against the Calgary Flames in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Calgary Flames in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey skates against Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei passes the puck as Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano defends in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi skates against the Calgary Flames in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers players celebrate a goal by Rangers left wing Chris Kreider, second from left, against the Calgary Flames in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers players celebrate a goal by Rangers left wing Chris Kreider, second from left, against the Calgary Flames in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast skates against the Calgary Flames in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save against the Calgary Flames in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist defends the net against the Calgary Flames in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes against the Calgary Flames in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers defenseman Kevin Klein guards Calgary Flames right wing Alex Chiasson in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist keeps his eye on the puck against the Calgary Flames in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist looks on against the Calgary Flames in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist protects the net as Rangers defenseman Nick Holden keeps his eye on the puck against the Calgary Flames in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist keeps his eye on the puck against Calgary Flames center Sam Bennett in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist keeps his eye on the puck against the Calgary Flames in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist keeps his eye on the puck against the Calgary Flames in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh skates with the puck behind the net against the Calgary Flames in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash reacts after he scores a power-play goal against Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a glove save against the Calgary Flames in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist looks on during a break in action against the Calgary Flames in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save against the Calgary Flames in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist speaks with linesman Tony Sericolo in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist clears the puck against the Calgary Flames in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei chases the puck against the Calgary Flames in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers center Derek Stepan skates against the Calgary Flames in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers left wing J.T. Miller skates against Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers left wing J.T. Miller skates with the puck against Calgary Flames defenseman Deryk Engelland in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner skates with the puck ahead of Calgary Flames defenseman TJ Brodie in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash reacts after he scores a power-play goal against Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash shoots on Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash reacts after he scores a power-play goal against Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner shoots the puck ahead of Calgary Flames defenseman TJ Brodie in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers center Derek Stepan guards Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash reacts after he scores a power-play goal against Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey shoots the puck against the Calgary Flames in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott protects the net against New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash reacts after he scores a power-play goal against Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash scores a power-play goal against Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott covers the puck as New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider looks to rebound in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.